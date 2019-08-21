A morning walk down Dalal Street | Negative bias likely to continue towards 10,900

The 30-share pack Sensex failed to hold the opening gains on August 20, ending 74 points lower at 37,328, as investors sought more clarity on reports of a corporate tax rate cut and the widely anticipated fiscal stimulus measures.

The NSE Nifty ended with a loss of 37 points at 11,017.

While the mood of the market looks fragile, investors are pinning hopes on any stimulus or measures from the government to lift the sentiments.

Yes Bank ended the day as the top loser in Sensex, followed by IndusInd Bank, ITC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Infosys, HCL Tech and Mahindra & Mahindra bucked the trend to settle as the top gainers in the Sensex kitty.

IT, auto and technology packs on BSE logged gains of over 1 percent, whereas indices of metals, realty, energy and basic materials declined over 1 percent.

The Indian rupee further weakened by 28 paise to close at 71.71 per dollar. Analysts opine that a combination of domestic as well as global factors may continue to keep the Indian currency under pressure and it might gradually depreciate to 73 per dollar in the next few weeks.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 373.23 crore while DIIs were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 296.41 crore, provisional data showed.

Technical view:

Nifty50 closed rangebound session lower on August 19, but managed to hold psychological 11,000 levels amid mixed global cues and hope of stimulus measures from government to revive economy.

The index formed bearish candle on daily charts as selling pressure was seen at higher levels while at the same time decline was being into the market.

"Nifty50 remained in a range of 91 points before signing off the session with a bearish candle suggesting negative bias to continue unless the said index registers a strong close above 11,150 kinds of levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said if weakness persists even in next session then the correction can initially get extended up to 10,900 kind of levels but if bears manage a close below the critical support of 10,900 then a directional move on downside shall emerge which should ideally threaten the recent corrective swing lows of 10,782 levels.

Three levels: 10,985 (intraday low of Monday), 11,076 (intraday high of Monday), 11,188 (200-DMA)

Max Call OI: 11,000, 11,500

Max Put OI: 11,000, 10,800

Stocks in news:

Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) made a weak debut as it was listed at Rs 700 on the BSE, a 10.26 percent discount to its issue price of Rs 780. The stock settled with a loss of Rs 54.65 or 7.01 percent at Rs 725.35.

Yes Bank shares fell 7.11 percent to close at Rs 71.25 on BSE following worries over the valuation of stake in Gautam Thapar's CG Power, which has been hit by allegations of financial irregularities.

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions suffered a massive loss of 20 percent to end at Rs 14.75 after the company recognised irregularities in its financial statements.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) plunged 5.20 percent to Rs 46.50, a day after the company said it defaulted on financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers.

Shares of Vodafone Idea closed 2.50 percent lower at Rs 5.84 after the chief executive officer Balesh Sharma stepped down. The situation was worsened by additional loss of subscribers in June.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Aditya Agarwala, Senior Manager - Technical Analysis at YES Securities and here’s what he has to recommend:

Tech Mahindra: Buy | LTP: 669.15 | Stop Loss: Rs 640 | Target range: Rs 710-740 | Upside 6-11%

United Breweries (UBL): Sell | LTP: Rs 1,321 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,380 |Target range: Rs 1,250-1,200 | Downside 6-10%

Asian Paints: Sell | LTP: Rs 1,590.30 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,640 | Target range: 1,500-1,460 | Downside 5-8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

