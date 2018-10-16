A morning walk down Dalal Street: Market to take cues from earnings; Infosys, Hero MotoCorp in focus

What a turnaround for Indian markets on Monday. Benchmark indices managed to recoup losses and closed with gains of over 100 points on the Sensex while for Nifty it was about 40 points.

Fall in crude oil prices helped Nifty regain more than 100 points from the lows. Monday was the first instance where the index managed to close in green for two consecutive days for the first time in the last one month.

A falling rupee helped IT and pharmaceutical stocks outperform the index.

Most technical experts were suggesting of a pullback rally. In case you are going long on the index, the ideal stop loss should be placed below 10,300-10390 levels.

For September, both retail and wholesale inflation have risen in comparison to the previous month.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) marginally increased to 3.77 percent in September, against 3.69 percent in August. Wholesale price inflation (WPI) on the other hand, surged to 5.13 percent in September. It was 4.5 percent in August.

Falling rupee is something which we have to keep an eye on because of fluctuation in crude oil prices

India's industrial production grew 4.3 percent in August, as against 6.6 percent in July, data released by the Central Statistics Office showed.

Big News:

The big news will come from the earnings front

9 companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like Federal Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Mahindra CIE, Shakti Pumps etc. among others.

Infosys: PAT likely to grow by 11.4% on a YoY basis to Rs 4151 crore

Here MotoCorp: PAT likely to fall by 9.8% YoY to Rs 911 crore

Federal Bank: PAT likely to fall by 23.2% YoY to Rs 72.9 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

The index foremed a Draggonfly Doji kind of pattern

It is a neutral pattern or represent a tussel between the bulls as well as bears

Usually, when Dragon Fly Doji is registered at absolute bottoms it suggests a major turning point of a trend pointing towards a balance of power between bulls and bears, suggest experts

If Nifty50 manages to clear its immediate hurdle of 10,547 in next session then it can expand its pull back move towards its 200-Day Moving Average which is placed around 10,780 levels

Three levels: 10390, 10600, 10780

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10000, 10200

Stocks in news:

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced it has received the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration to market aspirin and dipyridamole capsules. The aggrenox brand and the generic drug registered sales of approximately $183 million MAT (moving annual turnover) in the American market for the 12 months ending August 2018, the release added.

Drug firm Lupin said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market its antipsychotic Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets in the US market. The druf registered an annual sales of around $3,116 million in the US, Lupin said.

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in housing finance company DHFL during July-September quarter when the stock crashed 57 percent on the back of IL&FS-led liquidity crisis fears in the NBFC space. The ace investor increased his stake in the company by 43 basis points to 3.19 percent from 2.76 percent recorded in the June quarter.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities Ltd and here's what they have to recommend:

KNR Construction: Buy| LTP: Rs 188| Target: Rs 205 | Stop-Loss Rs 178 | Return 9%

Nucleus Soft: Buy| LTP: Rs 380| Target: Rs 420 | Stop-Loss: Rs 360| Return 11%

PNB Housing: Buy| LTP: Rs 930| Target: Rs. 1,010 | Stop-Loss: Rs 880| Return 9%

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.