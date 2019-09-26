A morning walk down Dalal Street | Market may see volatility due to F&O expiry; Nifty has support at 11,382

The bears took a grip over the Indian market on September 25 as the equity benchmark indices ended with strong losses, following weak global cues.

The impeachment inquiry into the US President Donald Trump, tension in the Middle East and uncertainty over the US-China trade deal kept the market under pressure.

Other than the weak global sentiment, market experts believe the reports of the government's planning for strategic disinvestment in PSUs also contributed to the fall in the market.

"Political Uncertainty in the US amidst impeachment talks pulled indices lower today. Afternoon trade witnessed heightened selling led by PSU Banks amid reports of SUUTI stake sale," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Sensex broke the winning streak of the last three consecutive sessions, falling 504 points, or 1.29 percent, to 38,593.52. Only six stocks in the 30- share pack managed to settle in the green.

The Nifty index fell for the second consecutive day, ending the day at 11,440.20, down 148 points or 1.28 percent. This was the second biggest single-day fall this month for the index. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 37 suffered losses.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about Rs 2 lakh crore in a single day.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 342.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold shares of worth Rs 762.48 crore in the Indian equity market on September 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The Indian rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 71.04 against the US dollar amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased.

Big News: Rs 645 crore IRCTC IPO to open on September 30

State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) after discussion with merchant bankers has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 315-320 per share.

Through the IPO, set to open for subscription on September 30 and close on October 3, the government hopes to raise between Rs 635.04 and Rs 645.12 crore.

The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of 2 crore shares (representing 12.50 percent of total paid-up equity) by the Ministry of Railways. There would also be additional employee reservation portion of 1.6 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 12.6 percent of total paid-up equity.

Technical view:

Nifty closed well below 11,500 level and formed bearish belt hold pattern on daily charts.

A bearish belt hold pattern is formed when the opening price is the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the session making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

Experts expect Nifty to be volatile amid F&O expiry but if the index breaks 11,382, the crucial support level, then the selling could intensify in coming sessions.

Three levels of Nifty:

Intraday low- 11,416.1 | Intraday high- 11,565 | 200-DMA- 11,237

Max Call OI: 11,500, 11,600

Max Put OI: 11,000, 11,400

Stocks in news:

DHFL: The company defaulted in interest and prinicpal payment on NCDs due on September 20.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory authorities have detected genotoxic nitrosamine NOMA in ranitidine products.

The company has received import and market permission in Form 45 (marketing authorization) from

the Drugs Controller General of India.

Dredging Corporation of India: Brickwork Ratings has assigned "BWR AA+ (SO)" with "stable" outlook on the company's tax free bonds.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated Adani Mangalore International Airport.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Rohan Patil, technical research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what he has to recommend:

Voltas: Buy | LTP: Rs 667.45 | Target price: Rs 721 | Stop loss: Rs 634 | Upside: 8%

Pfizer: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,322.10 | Target price: Rs 3,585 | Stop loss: Rs 3,154 | Upside: 8%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Sell | LTP: Rs 273.50 | Target price: Rs 254.50 | Stop loss: Rs 284.50 | Downside: 7%