A morning walk down Dalal Street | Market may face sharp selling pressure if Nifty breaks 11,564

It was a volatile Thursday as both Sensex and Nifty gave up gains to close below their crucial psychological supports levels on the F&O expiry day of April series.

The S&P BSE Sensex gave up 39000 while Nifty50 closed below 11700, and 11650 levels on the expiry day.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323 points to 38,730 while the Nifty50 closed at 11,641, down 84 points.

Volatility was largely on account of monthly expiry in F&O for the April series, mixed earnings, election outcomes in May, rise in bond yield, fall in rupee as well as crude oil which is trading near 2019 highs.

The Nifty closed lower on Friday, but ended higher by 0.61 percent in April series. The new series is likely to remain volatile and bulls would only be able to regain control if Nifty breaks past 11,856 levels on closing basis.

The rupee on April 25 slumped 39 paise to close at more than six-week low of 70.25 against the US dollar due to rising crude oil prices and a late sell-off in domestic equity markets.

The initial public offering of Neogen Chemicals has been fully subscribed on April 25, the second day of subscription. The public offer has been subscribed 2.09 times, as per data available on the National Stock Exchange.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 3785 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 4069 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 18 stocks will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like Yes Bank, HDFC AMC, Hero MotoCorp, Piramal Enterprises, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Yes Bank: PAT likely to fall by 17% YoY to Rs 970 crore

HDFC Life Insurance: PAT likely to grow by 16% YoY to Rs 404

Hero MotoCorp: PAT likely to fall by 26% YoY to Rs 707 cr

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical Recommendations:

The index formed a bearish candle on the expiry day

Nifty index, which traded in a wider range of 11,620-11,800 zones on its April monthly expiry day. The index could stabilise around 11,600 levels in coming sessions.

If it breaks 11,564 there could be sharp selling pressure, experts said. India VIX fell by 2.83 percent to 23.04 levels.

Three levels: 11624, 11800, 11856

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Axis Bank posted a profit of Rs 1,505 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, as provisions fell sharply and asset quality improved with a decline in slippages.

IT firm Cyient on April 25 posted a 54.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 188.1 crore for the March 2019 quarter. Its revenue increased 9.5 per cent to Rs 1,162.9 crore.

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on April 25 said it has received approval for anti-platelet drug Clopidogrel in China. "The company believes that the sales from this product will not be material in the current financial year, that is 2019-20," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

We spoke to 5nance.com and here's what they have to recommend:

Wipro Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs. 310| Stop-Loss: Rs. 280 | Upside: 5%

UPL Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs. 995 | Stop-Loss: Rs 930 | Upside: 3%

Tata Steel Ltd: Sell| Target: Rs. 490 | Stop-Loss: Rs. 535 | Downside: 4%

