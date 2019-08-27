A morning walk down Dalal Street | Market may consolidate or witness profit booking in near term

No Monday blues for sure on D-Street. Benchmark indices bounced back from lows to reclaim crucial resistance levels.

The Indian equity market logged the biggest single-day gain in three-months. The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 37000 while Nifty50 closed above 11000 levels.

The momentum in the equity is likely to carry for some more time, and investors should remain a buyer with a stop loss below 10800 levels, suggest experts. The initial momentum could take the index towards 11,180-11,200 levels where it could face some resistance.

The rupee on August 26 declined by 36 paise to close below the 72 level against the US currency for the first time in nine months, hit by a 'flash crash' in global currencies due to uncertainty over the trade front.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 752 cr, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1272 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will transfer a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government as it has approved the recommendations of Bimal Jalan committee at the central board meet held in Mumbai on August 26.

The transfer sum comprises of Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) that was adopted at the central board meet.

The Central Board decided to maintain the realized equity level at 5.5 percent of the balance sheet as recommended by the committee, down from existing 6.8 percent. The resultant excess risk provisions of Rs 52,637 crore were written back, RBI said.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

Experts feel the market might have formed near term bottom at the recent corrective swing low and after today's rally, there could be a consolidation or a bit of profit booking in coming sessions.

If Nifty consistently trades above 11,070 for at least one hour on August 27 then it can extend its rally initially towards 11,181 and thereafter a bigger target of 11,272 can't be ruled out, say experts.

Three levels: 11756, 11070, 11200

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 11000, 10800

Stocks in news:

Cash-strapped housing financier DHFL on August 26 said it has appointed KK Mankeshwar & Co as its statutory auditor. The company's move comes after the resignation of auditors Deloitte Haskins & Sells and Chaturvedi & Shah this month.

State-run lender, Bank of Baroda has requested the government to inject Rs 10,000 crore equity from its recapitalisation plan in the current financial year, the bank's Executive Director Papia Sengupta said on August 26.

Drug firm Lupin on August 26 said its South African arm Pharma Dynamics has signed a commercial agreement with Creso Pharma for hemp oil-based cannaQIX products.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Manappuram Finance: Buy| LTP: 123.5| Target: Rs 136|Stop-Loss: Rs 117| Upside 10%

Axis Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 684| Target: Rs 730| Stop-Loss: Rs 658| Upside 7%

Avenue Supermarts: Buy| LTP: Rs 1531| Target: Rs 1,620| Stop-Loss: Rs 1,470 |Upside 6%

