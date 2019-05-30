A morning walk down Dalal Street | Market likely to see more pressure from bears in the upcoming sessions

A volatile Wednesday for D-Street just ahead of the May F&O expiry. The Sensex saw a cut of more than 200 points while the Nifty50 failed to hold on to 11900 levels.

The index seems to be trading in a range and investors should initiate fresh positions only above a breakout above 12041 or a breakdown below 11500 levels, suggest experts.

On the NSE ten out of eleven sectoral gauges ended lower, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index’s 2.8 percent fall.

Broad market indices like the BSE Mid Cap index lost more, thereby underperforming the Sensex/Nifty. Market breadth was negative on the BSE/NSE.

Barring Consumer Durables, Realty & IT, which closed in the green, all the other sector indices ended in the red with Metals, Auto, Power, Capital Goods & Banks being the top losers, down 1-2%.

More than 60 stocks hit fresh 52-week high which include names like Atul, Astral Poly, Kajaria Ceramics, Prestige Estates, Gujarat Gas, Adani Gas, PFC, Federal Bank, etc. among others.

More than 130 stocks on the BSE hit their fresh 52-week low which includes names like Jubilant Life, Heritage Foods, TV Today, eClerx Services etc. among others.

Sliding for the second straight day, the rupee lost 14 paise to close at 69.83 against the US dollar May 29 as investors sought safe-haven currencies like the greenback and yen amid global growth concerns.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 304 crore while DIIs were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 189 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced that he would want to keep away from taking any formal responsibility in the newly-elected government due to health reasons.

Finance Ministry is an important portfolio which not only impact markets, but also Bond Street as well as the economy

The Cabinet will be sworn in at an oath-taking ceremony on May 30.

Jaitley's announcement makes the topic of the of selection of finance minister important as the economy faces several challenges such as the NBFC crisis, slowing growth, NPA concerns as well as faces the need to push the pedal on several ongoing reforms such as the GST and the bankruptcy code.

A day before the new finance minister is announced, Moneycontrol put the question to several analysts: 'Who should be given the responsibility of being the new FM?'

Four of the five experts Moneycontrol spoke to named Piyush Goyal as the best choice for FM. However, others also suggested Jayant Sinha and Nitin Gadkari for the post.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts. It bounced back after retesting 5-days EMA

The index snapped its three-day winning streak and closed below 11900 levels ahead of May F&O expiry

Formation of a bearish candle after a Hanging Man kind of pattern suggests that there could be more pressure from the bears in the upcoming sessions

The next target on the downside is placed at 11600 where fresh buying could come in. However, a close above 11958 could resume the uptrend

Three levels: 11,836, 11931, 12041

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11800

Stocks in news:

Adani Power on May 29 reported consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on the back of higher revenues. It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 653.25 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Cadila Healthcare's March quarter consolidated profit fell 22.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 460 crore hit by weak operating income.

State-run Power Grid Corporation on May 29 reported about 52 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 3,053.56 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIdirect Research and here’s what they have to recommend:

Oberoi Realty: Buy| CMP: Rs 559| Target: Rs 655| Stop Loss: Rs 509| Upside – 17%| Time Frame 6 months

Union Bank: Buy| CMP: Rs 78| Target: Rs 85| Stop Loss: Rs 74| Upside 9%| Time Frame 14 days

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.