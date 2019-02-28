App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Market likely to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry

The trends are getting influenced by the external factors weighed down by geopolitical concerns, and in the very short term market may remain volatile and unpredictable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A tense day for D-Street but late recovery towards the end of the session calmed nerves. The S&P BSE Sensex recovered from lows but closed below 36K while the Nifty50 managed to defend 10800.

The way benchmark indices bounced back after testing lows suggest that the Street is confident that this is not a ‘war-like situation’ and investors should use dips to buy into quality stocks or average their cost price in stocks which they have in their portfolio, suggest experts.

Markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry, GDP data as well as infrastructure output data.

India's economy appeared to be losing momentum in the approach to a general election that must be held by May, as a Reuters survey of economists forecast that growth slipped to 6.9 percent annually in the October-December quarter.

The broader markets outperformed with BSE Midcap and Smallcap ending with gains of 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

The sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend. While Capital Goods, Realty and Auto ended with moderate gains, sectors like Consumer Durables, Banking and IT were the top losers.

The rupee depreciated by 17 paise to settle at 71.24 against the dollar on Wednesday amid a flare up of tensions between India and Pakistan.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 423 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 66 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

The volatility is on the rise ahead of the monthly derivative expiry due on Thursday and could further escalate due to the rise in geopolitical concerns. There is a higher possibility we could see rollover of short positions for March series.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that bulls pushed the Nifty in the green in six out of the last 10 months. The index rallied by about 2 percent on the January expiry day, followed by 1.2 percent gain seen in November, and 1.1 percent rise seen in May 2018.

Nifty recorded negative returns in 4 out of the last 10 expiry days. The index fell nearly 1 percent on October expiry day, followed by June and September when it saw a decline of 0.7 percent each.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts

Volatility was too high as India VIX moved up sharply by 10.45 percent at 18.90 levels.

Three levels: 10751-10700, 10939, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 10900

Max Put OI: 10400, 10700

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs.267.65 | Target Rs 291| Stop Loss Rs.254| Upside 8.50%

Coal India: Buy| LTP: Rs.221.55 | Target Rs 240| Stop Loss Rs.213| Upside 8%

Torrent Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs.1813.10 | Target Rs 1950| Stop Loss: Rs.1758| Upside 7.55%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 07:21 am

tags #Market Cues

