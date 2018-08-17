A morning walk down Dalal Street | Market likely to consolidate before next leg of rally

Indian markets witnessed selling pressure in the second half of the trading session on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped nearly 200 points while Nifty50 closed below 11,400 levels.

Falling rupee remains a concern for investors which ended at 70.16 a dollar, down 0.38 percent, from its Tuesday’s close of 69.89. The currency opened at 70.25 and touched an all-time low of 70.39 a dollar.

Deepening economic crisis in turkey, escalating trade war fears as well as strength in US Dollar pushed markets as well as currencies across the globe in a tail spin.

We could see some respite on Friday after media reports suggest that China will hold a fresh round of trade talks with the United States in Washington later this month, Beijing said on Thursday – Reuters reported.

The talks might offer a glimmer of hope for progress in resolving a conflict that has set world financial markets on edge.

For Friday, 11366 will act as immediate support for the index while immediate resistance is placed at 11,400 levels.

The market is likely to consolidate before the index kicks off next leg of the rally.

Overall, short term target on the upside is at 11640, suggest experts.

On the institutional activity front, FPI sold Rs 825 crore worth of Indian shares while DII bought Rs 133 crore worth of shares, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Well, the big news comes from Rupee

The currency which opened at 70.25 and touched an all-time low of 70.39 a dollar

The fall over the last few days was caused by jitters in emerging market countries post the Turkish Lira falling sharply due to its economic crisis.

Sectors which are likely to receive positive impact from depreciating rupee are export-oriented sectors like IT and pharma while it would be negative for the telecom industry, as well as capital goods.

Stocks which are likely to get impacted the most in a positive way include names like Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Alembic Pharmaceutical Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Cyient Limited, and Persistent Systems Limited.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on daily charts after a bullish candle

The index slipped below its 5-exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 11,401, but above 13-EMA placed at 11,349.

For the momentum to continue on Friday, the index should stay above 11,366 and climb above 11,400 levels, suggest experts.

Failure of the index to hold above 11,366 which was the intraday low of Thursday, could drag the index towards 11,230 levels, they say.

Three levels: 11366, 11400, 11478-11500

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) hiked prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 6,100 in order to partially offset increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates.

Drug price regulator NPPA has fixed the ceiling price for 92 drug formulations, including those used for treatment of cancer, hepatitis C, migraine and diabetes among others.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Buy| Target: Rs 667| Stop loss: Rs 598| Return: 7.4%

DLF: Buy| Target: Rs 228| Stop loss: Rs 197| Return: 10%

GAIL India: Buy| Target: Rs 425| Stop loss: Rs 377| Return: 8.1%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.