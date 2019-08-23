A morning walk down Dalal Street | Major sell-off possible if Nifty fails to hold 10,718

The rupee crashed to an 8-month low while Nifty50 made a fresh low in August, and is now trading at levels last seen in February

Investors lost more than Rs 2 lakh cr in market capitalisation in just one trading session, for the month of August the number is above Rs 3 lakh cr, according to BSE data.

Both local and global headwinds weighed on the sentiment. Investor sentiment was roiled after the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian indirectly ruled out the possibility of a major stimulus package.

On the global front, Yuan which fell to a fresh 11-year low caused panic in the currency market. Weakness in the currency was seen largely on account of the deepening Sino-US trade war.

The Indian rupee on August 22 plunged to an over eight-month low of 71.81, dropping 26 paise against the US dollar as tumbling equities and incessant foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 902 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1719 cr, provisional data showed.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a long black day on the charts

Experts feel if the index fails to hold its new corrective swing low of 10,718 in the coming sessions, then there could be major selling pressure and it could even fall below 10,600.

If Nifty slips below 10,718 on Friday then it can head further down towards the zone of 10,600–10,524 where it should ideally bottom before witnessing any meaning full pullback rally.

Four levels: 10580, 10,718, 10908, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 11100

Max Put OI: 10700, 10500

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Ashok Leyland Aug Futs: Sell| LTP: Rs 57.70| Target: Rs53| Stop Loss: Rs59| Downside 8%

Bank of India Aug Futs: Sell| LTP: Rs 62.10| Target: Rs59.4| Stop Loss: Rs 63.9| Downside 4%