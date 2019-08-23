App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Major sell-off possible if Nifty fails to hold 10,718

If Nifty slips below 10,718 on Friday then it can head further down towards the zone of 10,600–10,524 where it should ideally bottom before witnessing any meaning full pullback rally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The rupee crashed to an 8-month low while Nifty50 made a fresh low in August, and is now trading at levels last seen in February

Investors lost more than Rs 2 lakh cr in market capitalisation in just one trading session, for the month of August the number is above Rs 3 lakh cr, according to BSE data.

Close

Both local and global headwinds weighed on the sentiment. Investor sentiment was roiled after the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian indirectly ruled out the possibility of a major stimulus package.

related news

On the global front, Yuan which fell to a fresh 11-year low caused panic in the currency market. Weakness in the currency was seen largely on account of the deepening Sino-US trade war.

The Indian rupee on August 22 plunged to an over eight-month low of 71.81, dropping 26 paise against the US dollar as tumbling equities and incessant foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 902 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1719 cr, provisional data showed.

Technical View:  

Nifty forms a long black day on the charts

Experts feel if the index fails to hold its new corrective swing low of 10,718 in the coming sessions, then there could be major selling pressure and it could even fall below 10,600.

If Nifty slips below 10,718 on Friday then it can head further down towards the zone of 10,600–10,524 where it should ideally bottom before witnessing any meaning full pullback rally.

Four levels: 10580, 10,718, 10908, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 11100

Max Put OI: 10700, 10500

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Ashok Leyland Aug Futs: Sell| LTP: Rs 57.70| Target: Rs53| Stop Loss: Rs59| Downside 8%

Bank of India Aug Futs: Sell| LTP: Rs 62.10| Target: Rs59.4| Stop Loss: Rs 63.9| Downside 4%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:30 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.