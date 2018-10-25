A morning walk down Dalal Street | Key hurdle for Nifty at 10,300

A volatile session for D-Street a day ahead of October F&O expiry. But, the good news is that Sensex managed to climb above 34,000 while Nifty reclaimed 10,200 levels.

It looks like bulls after getting battered for four consecutive sessions, got some respite yesterday. Nevertheless, the relief is likely to be a brief one as the selling is expected to set in at higher levels, suggest experts.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 186 points to close at 34,033 while the Nifty50 rose 77 points to end at 10,224.

Barring pharma, all the sectors ended in the green, with infrastructure and metals ending the day at high points.

Indian market revered losses due to sharp fall in oil prices towards $75/USD and short covering ahead the F&O expiry.

Fuel prices in India cut for the seventh consecutive day in a row.

10,290-10,300 shall act as a key hurdle zone where one can look to initiate fresh short position.

Supports are placed at 10,100, 10,000

Big news:

On the results front, 78 companies will be reporting their results for the quarter ended September later today which include names like Bharti Airtel, CEAT, DB Corp, Dish TV, Maruti Suzuki India, NIIT, PVR, Varun Beverages, and Yes Bank.

Maruti Suzuki: PAT likely to fall by 18.9 percent YoY to Rs 2014 crore

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major is likely to report a loss of Rs 213 crore

Yes Bank: PAT likely to grow by 17 percent YoY to Rs 1173 crore

PVR: PAT likely to grow by 16 percent YoY to Rs 1.2 crore

Technical recommendations:

Nifty formed a Hammer like pattern on daily charts

Three levels: 10100, 10290, 10450

Max Call OI: 10300, 10400

Max Put OI: 10000, 10200

Expiry likely to happen between 10,000-10,400

Stocks in news:

Wipro: Wipro reported 10 percent fall (QoQ) in second quarter net profit to Rs 1890 crore

Hexaware: The company reported Q3 net profit at Rs 172.1 cr Vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 157 cr

InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of Rs 651.2 crore for the September quarter

M&M Finance: Q2 net profit rose by 132 percent YoY, at Rs.381 Crores

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

RBL Bank: Buy| CMP: Rs.493.25 | Target Rs 537| Stop Loss Rs 468| Return 9%

State Bank of India: Sell| CMP: Rs 255.70 | Target Rs 236.50 | Stop Loss Rs.266| Return 7.5%

HDFC: Buy| CMP: Rs. 1741.45| Target: Rs 1890| Stop Loss Rs.1653| Return 9%

