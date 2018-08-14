A morning walk down Dalal Street | Keep a close eye on global development & prevailing earnings season

Indian markets closed lower on Monday dragged down by weak global cues as well as fall in currency which touched a fresh all-time low of Rs 69.89/USD.

Growing economic crisis in Turkey shook investor confidence; however analysts’ are suggesting investors to buy this dip as Nifty holds above crucial support levels.

For momentum to continue on the upside, Nifty50 has to hold above 11400 levels.

The decline is due to external factors which would be short-lived and traders should continue with "buy on dips" approach.

It is healthy to have such corrective phase as it eliminates weak hands. However, it also causes trouble to traders as stock selection and position management become difficult.

Investors are advised to keep a close eye on global development along with prevailing earnings season for cues, suggest experts.

Big News:

On the earnings front, 1093 companies will report their results for quarter ended June later today which include names like Allahabad Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Emkay Global, Essar India, Finolex Cables, Gayatri Projects, GMR Infra, DB Realty, Dilip Buildcon, GVK power, Hathway Cable, Indiabulls Real Estate, IVRCL, JBF Industries, La Opala, MMTC, SpiceJet etc. among others.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts

Support for the index is placed at 11,340 and a breach of the said level on Tuesday could take the index towards 11,034, suggest experts.

Three levels: 11034-11340, 11478, 11500

Maximum Put OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strikes

Maximum Call OI is placed at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strikes

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Infosys: Buy | LTP: Rs 1409 | Target: Rs. 1495 | Stop loss: Rs 1347 | Return: 6%

Everest Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 552.5 | Target: Rs 630 | Stop loss: Rs 510 | Return: 14%

Crompton Greaves Consumer: Buy | LTP: Rs 267 | Target Rs 302 | Stop loss: Rs 250 | Return: 13%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.