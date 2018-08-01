A morning walk down Dalal Street: Investors likely to be in wait-and-watch mode with eye on RBI policy

Indian markets staged a smart comeback on Tuesday with benchmark indices hitting a fresh record high. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 37,644 while for Nifty it rose above 11,350 to hit a record high of 11,366.

Even as high fiscal deficit numbers failed to dent market sentiment.

India reported a fiscal deficit of USD 62.57 billion for April-June, or 68.7 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 80.8 percent a year ago.

Infrastructure sector growth jumps to a 7-month high of 6.7 percent in June. The growth rate in May was 4.3 percent.

For today, earnings, as well as central bankers’ action, will be in focus. Investors are likely to be in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of RBI policy outcome on Wednesday as well as an outcome from FOMC meeting which will be out later in the night.

Most experts feel that RBI is likely to keep the holds steady in August policy meeting. A similar outcome is expected in the US FOMC meet.

The US Central Bank so far this year has increased borrowing costs in March and June, and investors see additional moves in September and December. Policymakers have raised rates seven times since December 2015, said a Reuters report.

The bulls seem to be active in the broader market as well, which is encouraging for the overall market sentiment.

The benchmark index is now approaching the short term target of 11450 beyond which 11640 shall be the subsequent level to watch out for.

On the other hand, any minor degree dip is likely to find support near 11260-11210.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 51 companies will report results for the quarter ended June on Wednesday which include names like Apollo Tyres, Emami, Exide Industries, HEG, Gravita India, Jindal Saw, Orient Cement, Tata Global Beverages, Torrent Power, and Zuari Agro etc. among others.

Exide Industries: PAT likely to rise by 13.9% YoY to Rs 215 crore

Torrent Pharma: PAT likely to fall by 18.4% YoY to Rs 153 crore

Apollo Tyres: PAT likely to rise by 173% YoY to Rs 241 crore

Orient Cement: PAT likely to fall by 97% YoY to Rs 1.1 crore

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle which also resembles a Hanging Man kind of pattern on daily charts

Three levels: 11260, 11450, 11640

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Tata Motors Q1 net loss at Rs 1,862 crore, misses estimates by huge margin

Vedanta Q1 net profit up 2.1% to Rs 1,533 crore. The consolidated total income during the first quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 22,624 core

UPL Q1 profit grows 6% YoY to Rs 514 crore

Technical Recommendations:

Puravankara Ltd: BUY | Close: Rs 105.75 | Target: Rs 122 | Stop loss: Rs 95 | Return: 15.37%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd: BUY | Close: Rs 935.95 | Target: Rs 974 | Stop loss: Rs 910 | Return: 4.07%

Container Corporation of India Ltd: BUY | Close: Rs 669.30 | Target: Rs 712 | Stop loss: Rs 640 | Return: 7.58%

