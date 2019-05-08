App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 07:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Index has room for more weakness, short Nifty for target of 11,250

Traders can use bounceback to short Nifty for a target of 11250 and a stop loss above 11600 levels, suggest experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bears took control of D-street in the last one hour of trade and pushed the Nifty50 below crucial support levels on Tuesday.

It was a roller coaster ride for investors as Nifty which started trading with a gap on the upside failed to hold onto the gains and closed the day with losses of over 100 points while Sensex plunged by more than 300 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex finally closed 323 points lower at 38,276 while the Nifty50 was down by 100.35 points to end at 11497.

related news

Investors lost more than Rs 1 lakh crore in terms of market capitalisation in a single session. The average market capitalisation of BSE listed companies fell from Rs 150.37 lakh crore on May 6, to Rs 149.11 lakh crore on May 7 which translates into a fall of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

The Nifty index closed below its crucial support placed at 11550-11500 levels. It appears to have registered a consolidation breakdown from its 19-day old range present between 11,850 – 11,550 levels. The recent fall has now opened room for traders to go short.

The rupee Tuesday slipped further by 3 paise to close at 69.43 against the US currency due to fag-end dollar demand from banks and importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 645 crore while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 818 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 43 companies will declare their results for March quarter which include names like Alembic Pharma, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Gillette India, JK Paper, Titan Company, and Tata Communications etc. among others.

Alembic Pharma: PAT likely to fall by 2% YoY to Rs 91 crore

Titan Company: PAT likely to grow by 24% YoY to Rs 388 crore

Tata Communications: PAT likely to grow by 79% YoY to Rs 73 crore

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bearish candle on the charts for the fifth consecutive day in a row

The index is trading well below crucial short term moving averages

A break below 11500 has opened room for more weakness

Traders can use bounceback to short Nifty for a target of 11250 and a stop loss above 11600 levels, suggest experts

Three levels: 11484, 11657, 11700

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Metals & mining firm Vedanta's March quarter consolidated profit fell a sharp 43.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,218 crore. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 5,675 crore.

Engineering and farm equipment maker Escorts May 7 said its net profit rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 121.35 crore for March quarter 2019, aided by robust tractor sales.

Drug firm Lupin on May 7 said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market its Fosaprepitant for injection, used to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here's what they have to recommend:

Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Sell| Target: Rs 230| Stop Loss: Rs 260| Downside 7%

Blue Star: Buy| Target: Rs 815| Stop Loss: Rs 680|Upside 11%

Mold-Tek Technologies: Buy| Target: Rs 63| Stop Loss: Rs 51| Upside 14%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 8, 2019 07:02 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's story came full circle at the MET gal ...

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor heading to Lake Como to hunt for a we ...

Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji open up on the rapport they share with t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians make it to the finals, CSK to get ...

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's ‘embarrassing drunk moment’ is o ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Bharat costume designer shares some preciou ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan reveals she is working extra before ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s first look as an Anti-Terrorism Squad o ...

The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu has THIS message for Archana ...

Elections 2019: Spending A Day With Amit Shah

News18 Daybreak | SC Dismisses ex-staffer's Right to Report in Sexual ...

ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results Announced at cisce.org, West ...

ICSE Result 2019: CISCE Declared Class 10 Results at cisce.org. Girls ...

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Declared at cisce.org; 98.54% Clear Class 10 Exa ...

ICSE, ISC Result 2019: CISCE Released Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.or ...

ICSE 10, 12 Exam Results Declared, 2 Students Score 100% Marks

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce 10th Matric ...

Odisha CHSE Result 2019: Odisha 12th Result Expected Soon at chseodish ...

US could reverse decision of withdrawing GSP benefits to India if situ ...

Pay less for more: Consumer emerges winner in India’s digital battle ...

MK Stalin cancelling his meeting with K Chandrashekhar Rao is a decisi ...

The other side of fear: Here is how to break out of your comfort zone

Playing it cool: How ICAP is helping India meet its cooling-related po ...

Asian stocks slip, bonds rally as US-China trade fears grow

Global oil prices firm amid US sanctions on crude exporters Iran, Vene ...

Gold falls on muted demand from jewellers despite Akshaya Tritiya

With earnings rebound in sight, analysts give thumbs up to ICICI Bank ...

In Lok Sabha election 2019, some shades of 1977, but sorry position of ...

Over 1 cr Mindtree shares pledged by Coffee Day Enterprises released o ...

Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombers, with alleged Islamic State links, h ...

Avengers: Endgame is the only other Marvel film, apart from Black Pant ...

Sri Lanka still faces Islamic State threat, says Ranil Wickremesinghe; ...

Champions League: Liverpool conjure miracle at Anfield to stun Barcelo ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, little ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.