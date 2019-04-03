A morning walk down Dalal Street | Further profit booking expected if Nifty closes below 11,655

What a day for Indian markets! The tussle between the bulls as well as the bears continued for the second day in a row but the good part is that both Sensex and Nifty closed above their crucial support levels which is a positive sign.

The trend is likely to continue but if Nifty closes below 11655 levels in Wednesday’s trading sessions there is a higher possibility of further profit booking.

The initial public offer of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd was subscribed 48 percent on the third day of bidding Tuesday.

In a shocking judgment, the Supreme Court has struck down the central bank's directions on the resolution of bad loans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), saying it is beyond the banking regulator's authority to issue such a mandate.

The big sectors to benefit is the power sector which has an exposure of nearly Rs 2 lakh cr. The power sector that has been grappling with huge debts scored a victory against the banking regulator in the country's highest court of law on April 2, said a Moneycontrol report.

While the judgment has bought them more time to deal with sticky sectoral issues, it will take at least six months to a year for the reforms to kick in and take effect, it added.

The rupee on Tuesday recovered from the day's low to finally settle at 68.74 against the US dollar with gains of 40 paise amid sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 543 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 437 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Global investment banks such as BNP Paribas as well as Goldman Sachs upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ citing attractive valuations, continuity of flows, and recovery in earnings trajectory as well as stable government at the center.

BNP Paribas upgraded India to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ on April 1 and also raised its December-end target for Sensex to 42,000 from 40,000 earlier while Goldman Sachs sees Nifty50 hitting 12500 in the next 12 months.

Under the BNP Paribas Asia Model Portfolio, the global investment likes Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, and ITC in the discretionary space; under financials top picks include stocks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank; under the TMT space HCL Technologies is the top bet, and under energy space, BNP Paribas bets on RIL.

Goldman Sachs is of the view that ‘Value’ and ‘Cyclical’ parts of the markets will perform better in coming months with investors rotating out of ‘safe haven’ or ‘quality’ stocks as political uncertainty continues to fade.

Under the theme ‘Value’ stocks within cyclical sectors that are rated buy include stocks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, L&T, M&M, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, and Ashok Leyland.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Doji kind of pattern for the second day in a row

The index registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation on the back of negative advance-decline ratio which is a cause for concern going forward

Weakness shall get materialised once bears manage to pull down the Nifty below last Monday's gap zone of 11,644–11,630 levels on closing basis, suggest experts.

Three levels: 11655, 11729, 11760

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11700, 11500

Stocks in news:

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on April 2 said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Singapore facility.

With its fleet down to less than 35 aircraft, Jet Airways has offered a six-month sabbatical to its pilots. Jet Airways now has a little over 30 aircraft in its fleet, down from 119 planes. More aircraft were grounded after default on payments to lessors.

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for setting up rooftop solar projects in the country. While Tata Power is India's largest integrated power utility, IGL is country's largest CNG distribution company.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to YES Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

L&T Technology Services Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 1632| Target: Rs 1760| Stop Loss: Rs 1550| Upside 7.8%

Torrent Power Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 263| Target: Rs 285| Stop Loss: Rs 251| Upside 8%

Delta Corp: Buy| LTP: Rs 272| Target: Rs 292| Stop Loss: Rs 252| Upside 7%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions