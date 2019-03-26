A morning walk down Dalal Street | For bulls to regain control, Nifty must close above 11,395-11,434

It was not a manic Monday as the magnitude of fall in benchmark indices was not that much, but was enough to push them below crucial support levels. The S&P BSE Sensex breached 38,000 on the downside while the Nifty50 slipped below 11,400.

Both global, as well as domestic factors, led the fall on Indian markets. Fears of global slowdown fuelled by US Fed to effectively move away from hiking interest rates and the inversion of US bond yield curve (between 3 months and 10 year) has led to concerns of the possibility of US economic recession.

Historically, inversion of the yield curve has always preceded the impending recession. Further, the macro-economic readings such as PMI from Germany and France have not helped as some of them came at multi-year lows.

Going forward, the central banker's reaction to this imminent global slowdown (in terms of easy monetary policy, etc), upcoming corporate results season and political dynamics will hold the key, suggest experts.

The Nifty50 slipped below its crucial short-term moving average of 5-days exponential moving average (EMA) to close below 11,400 levels with a cut of over 100 points.

The Sensex breached 38,000 on the downside, and the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies fell by 1.21 lakh crore on Monday to Rs 147.01 lakh crore compared to Rs 148.22 lakh crore recorded on 22 March 2019.

Investors are advised to remain stock specific and remain with large-cap names like RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI etc. among others.

The rupee ended almost flat at 68.96 per US dollar Monday as participants preferred to wait on the sidelines to see the outcome of RBI's first-ever rupee-dollar swap auction.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 150 crore while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 12,52 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The financial year 2019 has been particularly good for large-cap stocks as compared broader market as smart money moved from high beta small and mid-caps to large-caps.

As many as 29 companies in the S&P BSE Large-cap index rose 10-60 percent so far in FY19 which include prominent names like Bajaj Finance, RIL, Axis Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Power Finance Corp, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Asian Paints, Wipro, TCS, SBI, and Titan Company Ltd among others.

As we step into FY20, investors should look for quality large-cap stocks which can deliver consistent returns in the near future.

After the recent rally in the large-cap space, there is a possibility of some profit taking in FY20. Hence, investors should be careful while picking stocks if they have a short term time horizon because the risk-to-reward ratio may not be that favourable. However, if one is investing for long term large-caps are still one of the safest bets.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts

The index slipped below its crucial support of 5-days exponential moving average placed at 11,420, which has been acting as crucial support for the index since February 21.

The Nifty50 took support near its 13-days EMA placed at 11,308 before bouncing towards 11,350 levels.

For bulls to reclaim lost glory, the index has to close above Monday’s bearish gap zone present between 11,395-11,434 levels, suggest expert.

Three levels: 11311, 11395, 11500

Max Call OI: 11500, 11600

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Engineering firm KPTL on Monday said its arm Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB has signed an agreement to acquire 85 percent equity stake in Linjemontage i Grastorp AB for $24 million.

Realty major DLF on Monday launched its QIP offer to raise over Rs 3,000 crore by selling 17.3 crore equity shares to qualified institutional investors.

Jet Airways will start taking back its grounded fleet from later this week, and 'normalcy' may be restored within two months. The follows the resignation of founder Naresh Goyal and wife Anita from the company's board, and infusion of Rs 1,500 crore by its lenders.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

State Bank of India: Sell Apr Futures| Target: Rs 280| Stop-Loss: Rs 308| Downside 6%

V-Guard Industries Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 228| Stop-Loss: Rs 204| Upside 7%

Aurobindo Pharma Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 830| Stop-Loss: Rs 740| Upside 7.1%

