A morning walk down Dalal Street | Focus on stock specific opportunities

A strong day for D-Street and well some would call this a Santa Claus rally as Nifty bounced back 634 points from a low of 10,333 recorded on 11 December.

Talking about what happened in today’s session – the market registered a seventh straight session of healthy gains, largely led by appreciating rupee against the USD, declining crude oil prices, sharp fall in bond yield and continuous infusion of liquidity by RBI via open market operation.

Remember, D-Street will react to the outcome of the FOMC meeting when the market will open for trading on Thursday.

Let’s look at the final tally -- the Nifty index ended with healthy gains of 0.5 percent at 10,967 levels while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 137 points to close at 36,484.

Barring IT, which witnessed selling pressure, all the other sectoral indices witnessed healthy buying with Auto, Realty, Power, FMCG and Oil & Gas being the top gainers in range of 1-3 percent.

The rupee pared early gains but managed to end 5 paise higher at 70.39 against the US dollar Wednesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid benign crude oil prices and smart gains in domestic equities.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers of Indian share worth Rs 1209 crore while DII were net sellers to the tune of Rs 481 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

Markets will react to the FOMC outcome

On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the 14th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Many members of the committee acknowledged that while inflation was softened, a “wait and watch” approach would be appropriate. The MPC also acknowledged a sharp fall in food and crude oil prices, while staying optimistic on growth.

The panel, under the new chief Shaktikanta Das, might be more focused on boosting growth and cutting rates after the recent sharp decline in inflation.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday met more state-run bankers to discuss the issues related to relaxing the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, liquidity and credit flow to MSMEs.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle ahead of the Fed meeting outcome

The index closed above its crucial resistance mark of 10950

However, the risk-reward may not be favourable for the short term traders as any reversal may result in a sharp cut which can then lead to the test of its 200-day moving average on the downside whose value is placed around 10,763.

Short term traders could adopt a neutral stance for time being and focus on stock specific opportunities with a market stop placed below 10,900 levels on closing basis.

Three levels: 10900, 10950, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 10800, 10500

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Eicher Motors Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 23955.70 | Target: Rs 25200| Stop Loss: Rs 23290| Return 5%

Dixon Technologies Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 2121.65 | Target: Rs 2340 | Stop Loss: Rs 2037| Return 10%

JSW Steel: Buy| LTP: Rs. 311| Target Rs 336| Stop Loss: Rs.298| Return 8%

