you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Focus on selective blue-chip companies, avoid leverage bets

Major upside in the market is possible only if Nifty decisively closes above its record high of 11,761 which it touched last week, experts said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A volatile day for Indian markets but bulls managed to pull the index above crucial resistance levels towards the close of the session on Tuesday.

The final tally – the S&P BSE Sensex ended 238 points higher at 38,939 while the Nifty50 closed 67 points higher at 11,671.

The market breadth was weak but favoured buyers. IT, realty, auto, banks as well as the metal sector witnessed sharp buying while profit booking was seen in telecom and consumer durable stocks.

The volatility will only increase as we head towards the election outcome in May. Apart from that, movement of crude oil prices will also have bearing on markets and India Inc.

Experts advise investors to stay focused on selective blue-chip companies while traders should avoid leverage bets.

On the primary market front, the initial public offer of wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India has received an overwhelming response from institutional investors on April 9, the last day for the subscription. The Rs 1,345-crore issue has oversubscribed 52 times, as per data available on exchanges.

The rupee on Tuesday strengthened by 37 paise to close at 69.30 against the US dollar in line with firming Asian currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows, halting its three-day losing streak.

On the provisional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1212 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 688 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Just ahead of election IMF cuts India’s GDP forecast

India is projected to grow at 7.3 percent in 2019 and 7.5 percent in 2020

The GDP will be supported by the continued recovery of investment and robust consumption, thus remaining the fastest growing major economy of the world, according to the IMF.

In 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected a growth rate of 6.3 percent for China and 6.1 percent in 2020

Growth in India is expected to stabilise at just under 7¾ percent over the medium term, based on continued implementation of structural reforms and easing of infrastructure bottlenecks.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bullish candle on the charts

Major upside in the market is possible only if Nifty decisively closes above its record high of 11,761 which it touched last week, experts said.

Selling pressure may not get accelerated unless Nifty breaches 11,549 levels, upside also looks limited and capped unless bulls manage a decisive close above 11,760 levels, they say.

Three levels: 11569, 11683, 11761

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11500, 11600

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways pilots union - National Aviators Guild - has sent a legal notice to CEO Vinay Dube, asking for salary arrears to be paid by April 14, failing which they will 'resort to all constitutional and legal methods available" to ensure payment.

The nation's largest lender State Bank of India on April 9 reduced the lending rates by a marginal 5 basis points across all tenors, effective April 10.

Enterprise software provider Ramco Systems on April 9 said it has bagged an order from a leading telecom player in Australia and New Zealand for an "undisclosed sum".

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Marico: Buy| Target: Rs 380| Stop Loss: Rs 338| Upside 7%

PVR: Buy| Target: Rs 1821| Stop Loss: Rs 1580| Upside 9%

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy| Target: Rs 7750| Stop Loss: Rs 6900| Upside 7%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:20 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

