A morning walk down Dalal Street | Expect rangebound trade to continue; above 11,556 Nifty may go beyond 11,600

A day of consolidation for Indian markets as traders preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the public holiday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with positive bias while Nifty50 managed to hold on to 11500, but snapped its 7-days winning streak.

But, can we say that the momentum is fizzling out? To a certain extent yes, but a close above 11,556-11,600 would negate that theory, and investors will be better off staying with financials.

The final tally --- the S&P BSE Sensex rose 23 points to close at 38,386 while the Nifty50 closed 11 points lower at 11,521 on Wednesday.

In terms of sectors, capital goods, IT, and realty stocks led the rally while some profit taking was seen in oil & gas, power, and auto index.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed 0.36 percent lower while the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed 0.33 percent lower.

On the global front, the US Federal Reserve indicated that it sees no further rate hikes this year, and released details of a plan to end the monthly reduction of its balance sheet, said a report. But, concerns over U.S.-China trade talks and slowing global growth capped broad gains.

The rupee on Wednesday recovered by 13 paise to close at 68.83 against the US dollar amid sustained buying by foreign investors in domestic equity markets and lower crude prices.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1771 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1323 crore, provisional data showed.

Sectoral Outlook:

We have seen OMC companies rallying in double-digit in the last one month: Will the momentum continue?

OMC stocks such as IOC, HPCL, BPCL rose 19-30% in just 1 month

The large part of the rally was driven by expectations of strong 4QFY19 and stable political environment

History suggests that OMCs have rallied ahead of elections

IOC, BPCL and HPCL rose 60%-90% in the six-month run-up to the 2014 national elections. An additional 5%-50% in the 12 months after the new government.

However, global brokerage firm CLSA has turned slightly cautious on OMCs

CLSA retain their sell rating on IOC, BPCL & HPCL.

Higher valuations, the rise in crude oil prices will weigh on sentiments.

Also, after the elections, CLSA sees a low chance of super-normal marketing margins as tight fiscal conditions may push the central gov. to raise the excise duty instead.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle and snaps 7-days winning streak

This rangebound move is expected to continue in coming sessions, experts said, adding the decisive close above 11,556 could take the Nifty beyond 11,600.

Remember, next week we have expiry so volatility will increase

Three levels: 11503, 11556, 11600

Max Call OI: 11500, 11600

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways: Troubles for the airliner mount as lenders have asked promoter Naresh Goyal to step down immediately and make way for a new management. As per the plan, Goyal's stake will likely be capped at 10 percent by diluting the rest at a nominal value. Sources said SBI and Punjab National Bank, which have the highest exposure in the consortium, will get representation on the new board.

Vodafone-Idea Cellular: Vodafone Idea promoters have received market regulator SEBI's approval to exceed 75 percent shareholding post rights issue with the condition that it will have to bring under that level within a year.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said it will acquire about 104 crore shares or 52.63% of the government stake in the REC at Rs 139.50 per share, a move that will help the centre to meet its disinvestment target.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

ITC: Buy| LTP: Rs 298.75| Target: Rs 322|Stop Loss: Rs 286.80|Return 8%

Ajanta Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs 1021| Target: Rs 1080-1100| Stop Loss: Rs 989|Return 5-7%

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 1351.60| Target: Rs 1460| Stop Loss Rs 1287|Return 8.00%