A morning walk down Dalal Street: Earnings could decide trend for markets this week

What a week for Indian markets. Benchmark indices rose over 2 percent each for the week to hit fresh record highs. The August expiry which started with rollovers of 74 percent is a sign that more long positions got rolled over in the current series which is a healthy sign.

More fresh highs are in the offing for benchmark indices before we take a breather from here on. For the coming week, earnings will be the focus point or one factor which could decide the trend for the markets.

Around 450 companies are scheduled to report results this week for the quarter ended June in this week which include largecap names like HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Axis Bank, and Titan Company.

The big event which will be watched by investors will be the MPC meet starting July 30. The decision of the MPC will be announced at 14:30 hours IST on August 1.

Most economists expect the MPC to keep policy rates unchanged but the commentary would be a key thing to watch out for.

Automobile companies will start declaring their July month sales data from August 1. So, automakers will be in focus such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M etc. among others.

On the macro front, India Core Infrastructure Output for June will be released on Tuesday. India Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for July will be announced on Wednesday and Nikkei Services PMI for July on Friday.

Big News:

The big news will come from earnings front because as many as 103 companies will declare their results later today which include names like Aban Offshore, Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, Avenue Supermarts, Escorts, Gujarat Gas, Idea Cellular, IDFC Ltd, Shree Cements, and Tech Mahindra among others.

Axis Bank: PAT likely to fall by 39% YoY to Rs 791 crore

Tech Mahindra: PAT likely to grow by 16% YoY to Rs 931 crore

Avenue Supermarts: PAT likely to grow by 25% YoY to Rs 219 crore

Idea Cellular: Telecom major likely to report a loss of Rs 1568 crore

Escorts: PAT likely to grow by 78% YoY to Rs 111 crore

Technical View:

The Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

Three levels: 11,200, 11,350, 11480-11500

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

ICICI Bank reported a net loss of Rs 119.5 crore in the first quarter of FY19 compared to a profit of Rs 2,049 crore in the same quarter last year for the first time in 16 years

The Oil & Gas major, RIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,485 crore for the quarter ended June 30 which was slightly lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 9,570 crore, but revenue growth, EBITDA, and margins which were above Street estimates. Jio continue to power ahead.

NTPC: State-run power generation company NTPC's first quarter net profit fell by 1.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,588.1 crore, dented by lower other income and higher finance cost.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 234.85| Target: Rs 260 | Stop-loss: Rs. 220 | Return: 11%

Biocon Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 586| Target: Rs. 620 | Stop-loss: Rs. 553 | Return: 6%

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Ltd: Sell | LTP: Rs 1463| Target: Rs. 1,395 | Stop-loss: Rs. 1,542 | Downside: 5%

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.