App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 07:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Decline in VIX suggests short term stability

The decline in VIX suggests that now short term stability and formation of the higher base is seen in the market, experts said, adding option band signifies a trading range between 11,600 to 12,100 zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was a historic week for Indian markets as both Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh record highs, and investors' wealth rose by over Rs 6 lakh crore for the week ended May 24 as Mr. Market cheered the continuity of reform process and the end of political uncertainty, as Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.

The S&P BSE Sensex which touched a record high of 40,124.96 closed the week with gains of over 1,500 points or 3.97 percent while Nifty50 which hit a record high of 12,041 closed with gains of 437 points or 3.8 percent in the same period.

The average market capitalisation of BSE listed companies rose from Rs 146.58 lakh crore recorded on May 17 to Rs 152.71 lakh crore on May 24 which translates into a rise of Rs 6.1 lakh crore in just 5 trading sessions.

related news

The rupee on Friday rallied 49 paise to close at 69.53 against the dollar in line with a massive surge in domestic equities following a decisive mandate for PM Narendra Modi's BJP in the general elections.

On the provisional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 2026 crore while DIIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 195 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Nifty forms a large bullish candle on daily as well as weekly charts

India VIX fell sharply by 15.12 percent to 16.46 levels. Volatility index corrected by 41 percent during the week from 28.08 to 16.46 levels.

During the week, it made a 44-month high of 30.18 but post the election outcome fell drastically to 16.45 levels.

The decline in VIX suggests that now short term stability and formation of the higher base is seen in the market, experts said, adding option band signifies a trading range between 11,600 to 12,100 zones.

Three levels: 11658, 11859, 12041

Max Call OI: 12500, 12000

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Technical View:

Nifty forms a large bullish candle on daily as well as weekly charts

India VIX fell sharply by 15.12 percent to 16.46 levels. Volatility index corrected by 41 percent during the week from 28.08 to 16.46 levels.

During the week, it made a 44-month high of 30.18 but post the election outcome fell drastically to 16.45 levels.

The decline in VIX suggests that now short term stability and formation of the higher base is seen in the market, experts said, adding option band signifies a trading range between 11,600 to 12,100 zones.

Three levels: 11658, 11859, 12041

Max Call OI: 12500, 12000

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Fortis Healthcare has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 151.19 crore for the quarter ended March, as against a net loss of Rs 914.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Infrastructure company PNC Infratech has reported a 25 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 139.93 crore for the quarter ended March, helped by higher income.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, which retails CNG to automobiles in the national capital and adjoining cities, Friday reported a 28 per cent rise in its March quarter net profit on the back of higher sales.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here's what they have to recommend:

HSIL: Buy| LTP: Rs. 286.85| Target: Rs 317| Stop Loss: Rs 269.40| Upside 10%

Raymond: Buy| LTP: Rs 852.20| Target: Rs 938| Stop Loss: Rs 804| Upside 10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 27, 2019 07:10 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Seva Bhaav Over Satta Bhaav: Decoding Narendra Modi's Address in Centr ...

The Rise, Jail and Fall of Mighty Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar Politics

Taj Mahal Becomes First Indian Heritage Monument To Get BreastFeeding ...

Apurvi Chandela Wins Year's 2nd Shooting World Cup Gold in Women's 10m ...

MBOSE SSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board to Declare Class 10 Results To ...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board to Release MSBSHSE Clas ...

MBOSE HSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board to Release Class 12 Arts Resul ...

WB Board 12th Result 2019: West Bengal to Declare HS Class 12 Results ...

ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Record number of women set to enter parliament

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for the Indian ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 27: Manpasand Beverages, NIIT Tech, ...

Uncertainty over volatility index levels have dropped by almost half a ...

FPIs pull out Rs 4,375 crore in May so far

Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad thanks people for 'record-breaking' mandate ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Donald Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor ...

Black money issue: Switzerland steps up process to share information o ...

Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally talks about the making of the film ...

French Open 2019: How Angelique Kerber was ousted by 18-year-old Anast ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.