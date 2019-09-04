A morning walk down Dalal Street | Crucial support for Nifty placed at 10,750

A terrible Tuesday! Indian markets succumbed under the pressure of global as well as domestic cues. The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 769 points or 2.06 percent to mark its worst fall of 2019 in percentage terms, and biggest fall since October 2018.

Investor wealth dropped by over Rs 2.6 lakh crore on Tuesday after the BSE benchmark tumbled more than 700 points, registering its worst drop in terms of points for the first time since 8th July 2019.

The BSE 30-share key barometer tanked 769 points or 2.06 percent to close at 36,562.91. The index closed 792 points lower at 38,720 on 8 July 2019, data showed.

What led to the fall - disappointing GDP data, core sector output which slowed down to 2.1% in July, disappointing auto sales from Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors, PSB merger has more short term challenges in terms of branch network, human resource, NPA recognition etc. as pointed out by analysts.

On the global front, additional tariffs snapped by US on Chinese goods and services dampened the sentiment.

More than 250 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE which include names like Godrej Industries, Wockhardt, Canara Bank, KSB Pumps, Omaxe, Jyothy Labs, etc. among others.

The rupee on September 3 dropped sharply by 97 paise to more than nine-month low of 72.39 against the US dollar as heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market, weak macro environment and a stronger greenback kept investors edgy.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 2016 cr while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1251 cr, provisional data showed.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bearish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a Bearish Belt Hold

The index is trading below all its crucial short-term moving averages such as 20-day moving average (DMA), 5-day exponential moving (EMA), and 13-day EMA, which is not a positive sign.

Selling pressure dashed hopes of any pullback rally and wiped out gains made in the week gone by. Crucial support is placed at 10,750 and below that 10,682-10,637.

India VIX moved up sharply by 10.90 percent at 18.05 levels, which is not a good sign for the bulls.

Three levels: 10637, 10756, 10967, 11000

Max Call OI: 11700, 11200

Max Put OI: 10800, 10600

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities o and here’s what they have to recommend:

United Spirits Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 671| Stop Loss: Rs 570| Upside 10%

Relaxo Footwears Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 500| Stop Loss: Rs 420| Upside 11%

Infosys Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 859| Stop Loss: Rs 780| Upside 6%