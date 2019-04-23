App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 06:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Crucial support for Nifty at 11,550, avoid buying the current dip

The index slipped below its crucial support of 11,600 and the next crucial support was now placed at 11,550, experts said, advising traders to avoid buying the current dip.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was a black Monday for D-Street as Nifty saw its worst decline of 2019. The sentiment on the Street was weighed down by rise in crude oil prices which rose to 5-month high and rupee which touched a fresh 2-week low.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex plunged 495 points to 38,645 while the Nifty50 closed 158 points down at 11,594. Both indexes saw their worst session since December 21, according to a Reuters report.

For bulls to remain in charge of markers, the index has to remain above 11550 and climb above 11856 which was the record high recorded last week, while a closed below 11550-11500 could lead to further selling in Indian markets.

Amid the mayhem investors lost Rs 2 lakh crore in a single day. The selloff dragged the average market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to Rs 151.60 lakh cr from Rs 153.33 lakh crore on Thursday, making equity investors poorer by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

The rupee Monday plunged by 32 paise to close at a two-week low of 69.67 against the US dollar following a spike in crude oil prices on reports that the US will end waivers on Iranian oil imports.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 73 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 68 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 14 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like ACC, Indiabulls Real Estate, ICICI Securities, Tata Global Beverages, and Sterlite Technologies etc. among others.

ACC: PAT likely to grow by 44% YoY to Rs 353 crore

(Estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of candle after a bearish candle

India VIX moved up 5.76 percent to 24.05. The sudden spike in VIX indicates limited upside with a volatile swing in the market.

The index slipped below its crucial support of 11,600 and the next crucial support was now placed at 11,550, experts said, advising traders to avoid buying the current dip.

Nifty closed below its critical support of 13 EMA (11,637), and more pressure can be expected on the downsides with initial targets placed in the 11,550–11,514 zone

Three levels: 11550, 11600, 11760

Max Call OI: 11700, 12000

Max Put OI: 11500, 11000

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here's what they have to recommend:

Minda Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 379| Target: Rs. 408| Stop-loss: Rs. 370 | Upside: 7%

Bajaj Auto: Buy| LTP: Rs 3050| Target: Rs 3193| Stop Loss: Rs 2950| Upside 5%

Tata Communications: Sell| LTP: Rs 577| Target: Rs 554| Stop Loss: Rs 590| Downside 4%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:49 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

