A morning walk down Dalal Street | Create long positions in Nifty only on a breakout above 11,843

Benchmark indices snapped their 2-day losing streak and closed with handsome gains. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by over 300 points while the Nifty50 closed just a shade below 11800 levels.

The Nifty50 took support at its 50-days EMA for the 7th consecutive day in a row only to bounce back towards 11800 levels

The market is likely to remain volatile ahead of the F&O expiry on June 27, as well as Budget on July 5, suggest experts. In terms of global cues, G20 summit, likely to be held on June 28-29 will be closely watched by experts to track the progress of US-China trade talks.

Amid weakness in the US Dollar and lingering fears of trade wars has fuelled appetite for safe-haven assets such as Gold. The yellow metal has emerged as clear winner scaling to multi-year highs, amidst flurry of geo-political events and likelihood of feeble global economy, suggest experts.

The Indian rupee pared initial gains and ended almost flat at 69.36 against the US dollar on June 25 as simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dampened forex market sentiment.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1157 crore while DIIs were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 377 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Benchmark indices climbed above crucial resistance levels to hit fresh record highs earlier in the month of June but almost 60 percent of the stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index have negative returns so far in the year 2019.

As many as 297 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index gave negative returns so far in the year 2019 as off data collated on 18 June, and out of 297 companies, 11 stocks fell 50-90 percent.

Stocks which fell 50-90 percent so far in 2019 include names like Eveready Industries, Jain Irrigations, HEG, Jaiprakash Associates, Manpasand Beverages, Reliance Capital, DHFL, Reliance Power, Jet Airways, Reliance Infra, and Reliance Communications.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish engulfing pattern on daily charts

The index took support at its 50-DEMA, near 11,650 and rallied towards 11,814 intraday, forming bullish candle that resembles Bullish Engulfing pattern on daily charts.

It's an important bullish reversal signal, but the index has to break its 200 points range seen for last several sessions, experts said, adding if it breaks that range on the upside, then 12,000 can be possible.

In case Nifty fails to register a breakout above 11,843 then it can continue to move inside the 200-point range and can eventually once again slip towards 11,650.

Experts advise traders to create long positions in the index only on a breakout above 11,843.

Three levels: 11651, 11814, 11900

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11700, 11600

Stocks in news:

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has acquired a controlling stake in IT services company Mindtree Ltd, CNBC TV18 channel reported citing sources.

Financial technology provider Intellect Design Arena on June 25 said it has struck a new deal with Central Bank of Mongolia to implement its quantum central banking solution.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to YES Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Shriram Transport Finance: Buy| LTP: Rs 1118| Target: Rs 1280| Stop Loss: Rs 1040| Upside 15%

Voltas: Buy| LTP: Rs 651.30| Target: Rs 710| Stop Loss: Rs 590| Upside 9%

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs 356.50| Target: Rs 380| Stop Loss: Rs 335| Upside 7%