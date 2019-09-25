A morning walk down Dalal Street | Consolidation may continue; Nifty must top 11,695 for further upside

Indian equity benchmarks ended flat on September 24, mostly on profit-booking amid uninspiring global cues, while investors assessed the impact of tax rate cut on different stocks and sectors after a two-day blockbuster rally.

The rally in equities ebbed after the two consecutive sessions of gains which saw the Sensex and Nifty surging over 8 percent and investors getting richer by over Rs 10 lakh crore.

While some consolidation was expected as the market is trading near peak valuations, analysts are of the view that it will offer fresh buying opportunities.

"The consolidation is healthy for the larger uptrend and will provide fresh buying opportunities. The consolidation, once matured, will make way for the next leg of the rally,' said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The market will take directional cues from the upcoming September quarter earnings of corporates and RBI's monetary policy outcome on October 4.

The Sensex index added just 7 points to its previous close to end at 39,097.14 on September 24, with 15 stocks up and 15 down. On the other hand, Nifty lost 12 points to settle at 11,588.20, with 22 stocks in the green and 28 in the red.

Midcaps and smallcaps closed mixed. While the BSE Midcap index slipped 0.51 percent, the Smallcap index settled with a gain of 0.17 percent.

The Indian rupee slipped 9 paise to settle at 71.02 per dollar.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 828.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 472.81 crore in the Indian equity market on September 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Big News: Sensex and Nifty to hit record highs by Diwali! Analysts say, go for mid- and smallcaps

In a poll conducted by Moneycontrol, 12 of the 19 analysts say they expect the Sensex and the Nifty to hit fresh record highs by Diwali.

Asked about likely levels for the benchmark indices by the Budget 2020, expected in February, a majority of them see the Sensex in the range of 40,000-41,000 (1,000-2,000 points above current levels) and the Nifty around 12,100-13,500, pretty much ahead of earlier highs.

For the poll, Moneycontrol asked the analysts about the likely market trend, whether the measures were enough, and also the strategy with regard to mid and smallcap stocks.

Fifteen of the 19 analysts expect a recovery in mid and smallcaps. They find valuations attractive, given the sharp fall in them during the last 18 months.

Most analysts favour investing in quality mid-smallcaps with the hope that they would give hefty returns in the next one to three years.

Technical View:

Nifty closed a tad lower than 11,600 and formed a doji candle on the daily charts, which indicates indecisiveness over further direction, followed by a spinning top formation in the previous session.

Last two sessions of indecisive price patterns are clearly suggesting that the index might have hit a pause button to digest the recent euphoric gains. Hence, the consolidation is expected to continue in the coming session and 11,695 is a crucial level for further upside, experts say.

"Once the Nifty manages to get past 11,695 then a higher target in the zone of 11,772–11,798 can be expected, whereas on the downsides, a close below 11,382 could drag the index towards 11,200 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Three levels of Nifty:

Intraday low- 11,539.2 | Intraday high- 11,655 | 200-DMA- 11,234

Max Call OI: 11,700, 11,800

Max Put OI: 11,500, 11,400

Stocks in news:

SBI: The proposed 2-day bank strike has been deferred.

Bodal Chemicals: The company infomred that Bodal Bangla has been incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh as a subsidiary company of Bodal Chemicals.

Kaveri Seed Company: The board of directors, at its meeting held on September 24, approved the proposal for buyback.

AGC Networks: Rating agency CARE has given "CARE D" to the company's long-term bank facility (term loan) worth Rs 21.37 crore. CARE has "CARE C" rating with a stable outlook on a fund-based long-term facility worth Rs 100 crore.

InfoBeans Technologies: The company has informed about the acquisition of Philosophie Group Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Munjal Auto: ICRA has reaffirmed its rating assigned to the company's long-term, short-term bank facilities and commercial papers.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Vinay Rajani, Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC securities and here’s what he has to recommend:

Godrej Properties: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,006.90 | Target: Rs 1,110 | Stop loss: Rs 950 | Upside: 9 percent

Deepak Nitrite: Buy | LTP: Rs 301 | Target: Rs 335 | Stop loss: Rs 287 | Upside: 11 percent

Finolex Cables: Buy | LTP: Rs 412 | Target: Rs 462 | Stop loss: Rs 386 | Upside: 12 percent