A morning walk down Dalal Street | Close below 10,630 could trigger further sell-off

A lackluster day for D-Street but the good part is that Nifty managed to hold onto 10600 levels on a closing basis on Wednesday ahead of January F&O expiry.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark with BSE Midcap and Smallcap ending with healthy gains of 0.3% and 0.8% respectively.

The market is likely to remain volatile as traders will rollover their positions from January series to February series. The Nifty Fut rollover stands at 47% ahead of expiry, data showed.

It looks prudent on the part of traders to remain on sideline till the events i.e. expiry and Budget are cleared out of the way. Till that time, investors can deploy sell on the rise going ahead with 10720-10750 as the key area where one can look to initiate a fresh sell position.

The overall trend for the Nifty continues to be down with 10535 & 10333 as the key target levels for the short term. On the upside, 10800 levels will act as a major resistance level for the index.

The rupee Wednesday ended almost flat at 71.12 against the US dollar as forex traders preferred to sit on the fence while awaiting cues from key upcoming events like US Fed policy and India's Union Budget.

On the institutional front, FPIs and DIIs were net buyers in Indian markets to the tune of Rs 130 crore, and Rs 502 crore respectively, according to provisional data.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 128 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Ballarpur Industries, Bharti Airtel, Dabur India, Hero MotoCorp, NMDC, Petronet LNG, UPL Ltd, Vedanta, and V-Guard etc. among others.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major is likely to report a loss of Rs 519 crore for Q3

Hero MotoCorp: PAT likely to grow by 28% YoY to Rs 2.8 crore

Vedanta: PAT likely to grow by 13% YoY

(All the estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on charts

The index is trading well below its 200 & 50-days EMA on daily charts which is not a strong sign for the bulls

A close below 10630 could trigger a sell signal on Nifty based on Supertrend indicator

MACD already gave a bearish crossover on 24 January which does not auger well for bulls

Three levels: 10612, 10710, 10800

Max Call OI: 10800, 11000

Max Put OI: 10600, 10500

Stocks in news:

Private sector lender ICICI Bank posted a 2.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,604.91 crore. The asset quality also improved in Q3 with an improvement in both gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio.

NTPC on Wednesday reported 1.04 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,385.41 crore for the December quarter, which was below analyst estimates. It has decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 3.58 per share.

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 246 crore for the December 2018 quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 58 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18, the company said in a BSE filing.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Cyient: Buy| CMP: Rs 612.35 | Target: Rs 661| Stop Loss: Rs 593| Return 8%

State Bank of India: Buy| CMP: Rs.287.45 | Target Rs 308| Stop Loss: Rs.278| Return 7%

NMDC: Buy| CMP: Rs.96.10 | Target: Rs 105| Stop Loss: Rs.92| Return 9%

