A morning walk down Dalal Street | Close above 11,620 will reinstate bullish sentiment

Indian markets closed lower on Friday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets, but rose nearly 1 percent for the week ended August 24. The S&P BSE Sensex closed below 38,300 while Nifty50 failed to reclaim 11600 levels.

Apart from global clues, macroeconomic data will dictate trend in the near term.

On the economic front, the government will announce data on second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Markets will continue to remain volatile as traders will roll-over their positions in the F&O segment from August 2018 series to September 2018 series.

The August 2018 F&O contracts expire on Thursday.

Foreign investors have pumped in a little over Rs 6,700 crore into the Indian capital markets so far this month on improvement on the macro front, better corporate earnings and correction in the mid and small-cap space.

If Nifty cracks below the 'hanging-man' pattern low of 11540, which is also a crucial support, it is likely to drag Nifty lower towards the 11450 levels.

The next hurdle for the index is seen around the 11640-11660 levels, suggest experts.

Big News:

US Fed's Powell defends policy of gradual interest rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday defended the U.S. central bank’s push to raise interest rates as healthy for the economy

He signaled more hikes were coming despite President Donald Trump’s criticism of higher borrowing costs.

The Fed, which began to tighten monetary policy in 2015, has raised rates twice this year and is widely expected to do so again next month (September) and in December.

Technical Views:

Nifty formed a Doji candle on the daily charts and a bullish candle on weekly charts

A close above 11,620 will reinstate the bullish sentiment with initial targets placed around 11,700 levels.

It looks prudent on the part of traders to book profits and remain on sidelines till further signs of strength are seen in the markets

Three levels: 11500, 11600, 11620-11640

Max Call OI: 11600, 11500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Abbott India lines up 100 product launches over the next 5 years

RCom seeks shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits to up to Rs 50,000 crore

Baring PE Asia sells over 8% stake of Hexaware Tech for Rs 1,120 crore

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Chartviewindia.in and here's what they have to recommend:

Zee Entertainment: Buy| LTP: Rs 509.10| Target: Rs 540| Stop Loss: Rs 490| Return: 6%

Bajaj Electricals: Buy| LTP: Rs 564| Target: Rs 603| Stop Loss: Rs 535| Return: 7%

Eicher Motors: Buy| LTP: Rs 28,796| Target: Rs 30,080| Stop Loss: Rs 28,350| Return: 4%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.