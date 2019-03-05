A morning walk down Dalal Street| Close above 10930 could push Nifty towards 11000, critical short support at 10729

Indian markets managed to recoup losses and closed the week on a positive note. The Sensex reclaimed 36K while the Nifty50 closed above 10850 levels.

A series of domestic as well as global triggers kept equity markets across the globe on the edge in the week gone by. There was Feb F&O expiry, a rise in geopolitical concerns, and the global front trade talks between the US and China which kept investors on the edge.

On the weekly basis, Nifty closed with gains of 0.67 percent while Sensex ended 0.54 percent higher. India VIX fell down sharply by 9.86 percent at 16.47 levels which is a positive sign for the bulls.

However, VIX has to cool down below 16-15 zones to get the smooth ride in the market.

The markets remained shut on March 4 for Mahashivratri.

GST collections in February dropped to Rs 97,247 crore in February from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the previous month, the Finance Ministry said on March 1.

On the macro front, the Nikkei India Services PMI for February 2019 will be released on March 5. Services PMI dipped to a three-month low of 52.2 in January 2019 from 53.2 in December 2018.

The rupee weakened by 20 paise to close at 70.92 against the dollar on Friday amid strengthening of the American currency and rising crude oil prices.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FII) flow was one of the factors that supported the market in February as well as in the week gone by. They bought a net of Rs 15,328.5 crore worth of shares during last month.

Big News:

We are witnessing a change in trend from large-caps to mid-caps

The S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 3.4 percent and the S&P BSE Mid-cap index gained 2.3 percent for the week ended March 1 compared to 0.5 percent rise in the Sensex and 0.67 percent gain seen in the Nifty50.

The week packed a punch of big returns from small-caps, as over 100 stocks gave double-digit returns. As many as 107 stocks in the S&P BSE Small-cap index rallied 10-40 percent in just five days.

Stocks which gave double-digit returns include names like Wabco India, Granules India, Arvind, Dish TV, Global Offshore, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Force Motors, Himadri Speciality, Swan Energy, Minda Corporation, Rolta India, Punj Lloyd, Prime Focus, Andhra Cement among others.

In the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, only 4 stocks gave double-digit returns which include names like NALCO, Tata Communications, Reliance Capital, and Adani Power.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts

A strong advance/decline ratio ahead of the truncated week can be suggesting that bulls are in the accumulation phase

A close above 10930 could push the index towards 11000 mark

On the downside, 10,729 shall be considered as critical short term support

Three levels: 10823, 10877, 10930

Max Call OI: 11000, 11500

Max Put OI: 10600, 10700

Stocks in news:

JSW Steel on March 2 said it has inked a 5-year advance payment and supply agreement with Duferco International Trading Holding for $700 million.

The Reserve Bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on Dena Bank and Rs 1 crore on IDBI Bank for non-compliance with various directions, regulatory filings said.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 1.96 percent decline in total sales at 6,17,215 units in February. The company had sold 6,29,597 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here's what they have to recommend:

IndusInd Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 1514.10| Target: Rs 1600| Stop Loss: Rs 1465| Time 14-21 sessions| Upside 6%

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy| LTP: Rs 950.25| Target: Rs 1050| Stop Loss: Rs 892| Time 14-21 sessions| Upside 10.50%