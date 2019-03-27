App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bulls can take Nifty near 11,600 if short covering continues ahead of expiry

Bulls can make an attempt to retest recent swing high of 11,572, aided by more short covering ahead of F&O expiry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Strong liquidity push by FIIs put bulls back in driving seat. FPIs poured in close to Rs 1000 crore in Indian markets while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 196 crore on Tuesday.

Value buying at lower levels pushed the S&P BSE Sensex above 38,000 while the Nifty50 closed just a shade below 11,500 levels.

The market breadth was tilted towards the buyers and majority of the sectoral indices closed in positive territory. Banking was the top outperformer in trade, ending with gains of 2.2 percent followed by Capital Goods and Consumer Durables.

On the downside, Nifty IT was the biggest laggard with the likes of Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra leading the slip due to rise in rupee.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex closed 424 points higher at 38,223 while the Nifty50 ended 129 points up at 11,483.

related news

In broader markets, the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.09 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended 0.6 percent higher.

The Nifty50 index recovered most of the losses seen in the last three trading sessions. The index fell 178 points from the high of 11,532 recorded on 19 March to 11,354 witnessed on March 25.

Global growth outlook still remains a concern but value buying at lower levels helped Sensex and Nifty reclaim crucial resistance levels, suggest experts.

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to end at 68.86 against the US dollar Tuesday following a robust response to RBI's maiden rupee-dollar swap auction.

There is one headwind for Indian markets and that is crude oil prices. Oil rose further above USD 67 a barrel on Tuesday as OPEC supply cuts and expectations of lower US inventories outweighed concern about weaker demand due to an economic slowdown.

Big News:

The broader market underperformed benchmark indices by a wide margin but is certainly not out as 6 stocks in the Smallcap index rose over 100 percent while as many as 28 stocks gave over 50 percent returns.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 15 percent while Nifty50 added 13 percent as of March 22, 2019, compared to 5 percent drop seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and about 13 percent fall in the S&P BSE Small-cap index in the same period.

Stocks which gave multibagger returns include names like IOL Chemicals, Merck, Seamec, Responsive Industries, Usha Martin, and Astrazeneca Pharma.

Stocks which gave over 50 percent returns include names like Orient Refractories, Suven Life Sciences, NIIT Technologies, Info Edge, Universal Cables, Balrampur Chini Mills, Vinati Organics, Praj Industries, Bata India etc. among others.

Technical Recommendations:

Nifty forms a bullish candle on daily charts

If the short covering continues ahead of the expiry of March derivative contracts, then the bulls can take the index near 11,600, experts said.

Bulls can make an attempt to retest recent swing high of 11,572, aided by more short covering ahead of F&O expiry, they can easily march ahead with a higher degree of confidence towards life-time highs of 11,760.

Three levels: 11352, 11496, 11600

Max Call OI: 11500, 11600

Max Put OI: 11400, 11500

Stocks in news:

Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech Ltd on Tuesday said the company has sold its power transmission business to Sterling and Wilson. Unitech Power Transmission is engaged in the business of manufacturing and installation of power transmission lines.

Larsen & Toubro’s open offer to buy 31 percent shares in Mindtree will commence on May 14 and close on May 27, the company said in a detailed public statement (DPS) on March 26.

The RBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Punjab National Bank (PNB) for non-compliance of regulatory directions with regard to SWIFT operations, the state-run lender said Tuesday.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to CapitalAim and here’s what they have to recommend:

Jubilant Foodworks: Buy at Rs 1460| Target: Rs 1510| Stop loss: Rs 1420

LIC Housing Finance: Buy above Rs 535| Target: Rs 548| Stop loss: Rs 522

Asian Paints: Buy above: Rs 1500| Target: Rs 1540 | Stop loss: Rs 1460

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:12 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Congress Lodges Complain Against Sambit Patra For Using Lord Jagannath ...

In Late-night Drama, Two MGP Legislators Switch Over to Ally BJP, Say ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Here's the Complete List of Winners

KVS Admissions 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Released 1st Merit L ...

'OMG OMG': BJP Candidate Tejasvi Surya's Millennial Reaction to Nomina ...

In Midnight Surprise, BJP Picks Young Face Tejasvi Over Ananthkumar's ...

Jaya Prada Returns to Rampur With BJP, Up Against Friend-Turned-Foe an ...

IPL 2019 | Olympic Legend Michael Phelps Gets a Taste of Cricket

WATCH | Dhoni Step Ahead of All Other Captains in IPL: Memon

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

General Elections 2019: More than half of Indians satisfied with gover ...

Jobs, healthcare, drinking water top priorities for voters: Survey

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to follow negative global ...

Asian shares lose steam as investors grapple with US recession risk

Current market moves are sentiment driven, says Axis AMC

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Uttar Pradesh's forest farmers await official recognition, govt benefi ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India display new-found reserves of compos ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next fil ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capi ...

Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.