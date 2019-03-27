A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bulls can take Nifty near 11,600 if short covering continues ahead of expiry

Strong liquidity push by FIIs put bulls back in driving seat. FPIs poured in close to Rs 1000 crore in Indian markets while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 196 crore on Tuesday.

Value buying at lower levels pushed the S&P BSE Sensex above 38,000 while the Nifty50 closed just a shade below 11,500 levels.

The market breadth was tilted towards the buyers and majority of the sectoral indices closed in positive territory. Banking was the top outperformer in trade, ending with gains of 2.2 percent followed by Capital Goods and Consumer Durables.

On the downside, Nifty IT was the biggest laggard with the likes of Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra leading the slip due to rise in rupee.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex closed 424 points higher at 38,223 while the Nifty50 ended 129 points up at 11,483.

In broader markets, the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.09 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended 0.6 percent higher.

The Nifty50 index recovered most of the losses seen in the last three trading sessions. The index fell 178 points from the high of 11,532 recorded on 19 March to 11,354 witnessed on March 25.

Global growth outlook still remains a concern but value buying at lower levels helped Sensex and Nifty reclaim crucial resistance levels, suggest experts.

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to end at 68.86 against the US dollar Tuesday following a robust response to RBI's maiden rupee-dollar swap auction.

There is one headwind for Indian markets and that is crude oil prices. Oil rose further above USD 67 a barrel on Tuesday as OPEC supply cuts and expectations of lower US inventories outweighed concern about weaker demand due to an economic slowdown.

Big News:

The broader market underperformed benchmark indices by a wide margin but is certainly not out as 6 stocks in the Smallcap index rose over 100 percent while as many as 28 stocks gave over 50 percent returns.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 15 percent while Nifty50 added 13 percent as of March 22, 2019, compared to 5 percent drop seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and about 13 percent fall in the S&P BSE Small-cap index in the same period.

Stocks which gave multibagger returns include names like IOL Chemicals, Merck, Seamec, Responsive Industries, Usha Martin, and Astrazeneca Pharma.

Stocks which gave over 50 percent returns include names like Orient Refractories, Suven Life Sciences, NIIT Technologies, Info Edge, Universal Cables, Balrampur Chini Mills, Vinati Organics, Praj Industries, Bata India etc. among others.

Technical Recommendations:

Nifty forms a bullish candle on daily charts

If the short covering continues ahead of the expiry of March derivative contracts, then the bulls can take the index near 11,600, experts said.

Bulls can make an attempt to retest recent swing high of 11,572, aided by more short covering ahead of F&O expiry, they can easily march ahead with a higher degree of confidence towards life-time highs of 11,760.

Three levels: 11352, 11496, 11600

Max Call OI: 11500, 11600

Max Put OI: 11400, 11500

Stocks in news:

Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech Ltd on Tuesday said the company has sold its power transmission business to Sterling and Wilson. Unitech Power Transmission is engaged in the business of manufacturing and installation of power transmission lines.

Larsen & Toubro’s open offer to buy 31 percent shares in Mindtree will commence on May 14 and close on May 27, the company said in a detailed public statement (DPS) on March 26.

The RBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Punjab National Bank (PNB) for non-compliance of regulatory directions with regard to SWIFT operations, the state-run lender said Tuesday.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to CapitalAim and here’s what they have to recommend:

Jubilant Foodworks: Buy at Rs 1460| Target: Rs 1510| Stop loss: Rs 1420

LIC Housing Finance: Buy above Rs 535| Target: Rs 548| Stop loss: Rs 522

Asian Paints: Buy above: Rs 1500| Target: Rs 1540 | Stop loss: Rs 1460

