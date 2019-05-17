App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 07:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bulls can take charge only if Nifty close above 11,300 convincingly

Higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of the election outcome.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A terrific Thursday was in store for investors as bulls took control of D-Street from the word go on May 16 thanks to stable cues. The index recovered most of the losses in the previous trading session.

Bulls pushed the index back above 11,250 which is the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is a positive sign.

For the bulls to completely take charge, the index has to close above 11,300 convincingly, suggest experts.

related news

Among sectors the S&P BSE Oil & Gas rose 1.5 percent, followed by the S&P BSE realty that gained 1.3 percent, and the S&P BSE Power that was up 1.3 percent.

Volatility cooled down slightly but it is still near 4-year high. India VIX fell down 1.01 percent at 28.37. However higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of the election outcome.

It is the third straight session of gain for Rupee. The rupee surged by 31 paise to close at 70.03 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a sharp rebound in the domestic equity markets, even as oil prices firmed up.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 953 crore while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 948 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 84 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended March later today which include names like Arvind, Bajaj Auto, Balkrishna Industries, CESC, Corporation Bank, City Union Bank, EIL, IOC, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Sobha Ltd, UPL, and ZEE Learn Ltd.

Bajaj Auto: PAT likely to fall by 6% YoY to Rs 998 crore

EIL: PAT likely to grow by 35% to Rs 122 crore

IOC: PAT likely to fall by 28% YoY to Rs 3734 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bullish candle on daily charts

Bulls pushed the index back above 11,250 which is the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is a positive sign.

Nifty respected 100-day moving average placed at 11,138 for the fourth consecutive day in a row to reclaim 100-day and 5-day EMA.

However, for the bulls to completely take charge, the index has to close above 11,300 convincingly, suggest experts.

Three levels: 11100, 11300, 11500

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Bajaj Finserv March quarter Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 57 percent YoY basis to Rs 1,176, compared to Rs 748 crore seen in the year-ago period.

Technology firm KPIT has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.9 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 501.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favour of Dr Reddy's and its co-defendants Mylan and Lupin in litigation related to patents of arthritis pain reliever drug Vimovo.

Life sciences provider TAKE Solutions May 16 recorded consolidated net profit at Rs 27.06 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2019, compared to Rs 45.49 crore registered in the year ago.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIdirect and here's what they have to recommend:

Tata Consultancy Services: Buy| LTP: Rs 2111| Target: Rs 2370| Stop Loss: Rs 1955| Upside 12% | Time Frame 6 months

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs 316| Target: Rs 351| Stop Loss: Rs 290|Upside – 11%| Time Frame 6 months

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 17, 2019 07:08 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Alia Bhatt opens up on rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and she were in Euro ...

Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi to attend Chopard Party at the film festival

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Kamal Haasan gets into further trouble as slippers get hurled at him!

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor plans to don a simple yet elegant ensemble

Rohit Sharma enjoys a beach stroll with Ritika Sajdeh, his ‘partner ...

Panic Swells in Southern Pakistan After More Than 400 Children Test Po ...

Imad Proud of Pakistan's Efforts Against England

'Modi Unfit for Job': In First-ever Pitch for Top Post, Mayawati Says ...

Once Used for RSS Shakhas, Vidyasagar's Forgotten House in Jharkhand F ...

Priyanka Chopra Wows in a Stunning Roberto Cavalli Ensemble at Her Can ...

Ma, Mati, Modi: Bengal Shaped Hindutva But Today, Hindutva is Shaping ...

Thunderstorm Hits West Tripura; 380 Houses Damaged, Power Lines Snappe ...

News18 Daybreak | Mamata, Modi Engage in War of Words over Bengal and ...

MJPRU Result 2019, UP B.Ed Result 2019 Declared by Ruhalkhand Universi ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a 'pa ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally: Delay and wreckage by harsh weath ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain muted as investo ...

Asian shares struggle for footing after tough week

Top stocks to watch out for on May 17: Infosys, PNB, Bajaj Auto, Dr. R ...

Top brokerage calls for May 17: Jefferies, Credit Suisse raise TP for ...

Battle for Bengal: Mamata terms Modi 'fascist', 'torturer' at Kolkata ...

De De Pyaar De is very new-age; we haven't revealed much in the traile ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 first impressions: Unique camera module, looks ready to ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Donald Trump's new merit-based immigration system to benefit Indian pr ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Rome Masters: Nick Kyrgios thrown out after expletive-laden outburst; ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.