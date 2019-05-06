App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 06:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Breakout above 11,856 necessary to put bulls back in charge

A breakout above 11856 will take the index high while a break below 11699 could fuel further selling pressure.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A volatile week for equity markets but bulls failed to take control of D-Street as bears pushed the index below a crucial support at 11750.

The Nifty index closed weekly session at 11,712.25 levels, down by about 0.4 percent on a weekly basis. Now, a breakout above 11856 will take the index high while a break below 11699 could fuel further selling pressure.

From the political space, fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 6 for 51 seats across seven states. In this phase, the least number of constituencies are going for polls as compared to other phases.

related news

On the macro front, Nikkei Service PMI for the month of April 2019 will be out on May 6.

Crude oil prices cooled off from highs but are still up 35% so far in 2019.

In the last week the rupee climbed 80 paise to close at 69.22 per dollar. The Indian currency has recorded a second consecutive week of gains.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 400 crore while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 57 crore, provisional data showed.

Given the US Fed’s status quo stance on the interest rates at least for this year, global liquidity will flow into emerging countries like India where they can capture growth at over 7 percent whereas the US is expected to grow at about 2.5 percent, suggest experts.

This will also lead to massive dollar inflows which can take the rupee to touch levels of Rs 65 – Rs 66 per dollar by this year end, they say.

Big News:

As many as 29 companies on the BSE are scheduled to report their results for March quarter later today which include names like Bharti Airtel, Godrej Agrovet, Gujarat Gas, ICICI Bank, Marico, and Wockhardt, etc. among others.

Bharti Airtel: Company likely to report a net loss of Rs 717 crore

ICICI Bank: PAT likely to grow by 112% YoY to Rs 2162 crore

Marico: PAT likely to grow by 22% YoY to Rs 224 crore

(All the estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty forms a Doji pattern on charts; bearish candle for the 3rd day in a row

The index took support at its 5-days EMA

This kind of sluggish and lacklustre price action is hinting at a dwindling momentum in the Nifty

A breakout above 11,856 is required to put bulls back in charge

A close below 11,635 in next session may enhance selling pressure

India VIX moved up by 4.35% at 23.98 levels. Higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of Election polls and outcome.

Three levels: 11699, 11770, 11856

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Federal Bank Saturday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 381.51 crore on account of lower provisioning and higher interest income.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on May 3 has delivered its highest ever growth for FY19 in the March quarter driven by the growth in the electrification of vehicles, autonomous vehicles and over the top (OTT) systems.

Yes Bank on May 3 said the Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 11.25 lakh on it for violating money transfer norms.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Biocon: Sell| Target: Rs 534| Stop-Loss: Rs 570| Downside: 3%

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 1475| Stop-Loss: Rs 1345| Upside: 4%

Jindal Steel & Power: Buy| Target: Rs 191| Stop-Loss: Rs. 172| Upside: 5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 6, 2019 06:53 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Imali: Deepika Padukone replaces Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu's film?

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma shines in Mumbai's 9 wick ...

The Voice: Haryana's Sumit Saini takes the trophy home in Asha Bhosle, ...

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr to cameo in future Marvel Cinematic U ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs KXIP: KL Rahul shines in Punjab's 6 wicket ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal slapped and abused by a man ...

Amitabh Bachchan's new ad is being 'fixed' by meme loving Twitterati!

Akshay Kumar waited long for a National Award, but is he eligible to r ...

Fakira from SOTY2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's chemistry isn't im ...

Google Doodle Marks Fifth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections, Illustrates Po ...

Elections 2019: Polling Begins for Fifth Phase

Cleaning Graves, Shared Meals and Torch-lit Parades: Indonesia Muslims ...

Ramadan 2019: Five Rules You Should Follow During the Holy Month

Ramadan 2019: Glossary of Terms for the Holiest Month of Islamic Cultu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Voting Begins for Phase 5; Rahul Gandhi, ...

'Horror Before Our Eyes': 41 Killed, Several Injured as Russian Plane ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Resu ...

ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Release Class 10 Results Tomorrow at cisce. ...

51 Lok Sabha seats to go to polls in 5th phase on Monday; Rajnath, Son ...

From its formation to landfall, how IMD tracked cyclone 'Fani'

Back Congress, defeat BJP: Mayawati to voters in Amethi and Rae Bareli

Modi's 5 years ''most traumatic, devastating'', should be shown exit d ...

How new entrant WhatsApp Pay can gobble up Paytm

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid rising ...

Asian shares turn south after Trump vows tariff hike

Charts suggest a steep surge in Nifty after polls

Wall Street climbs as jobs data supports upbeat economic outlook

Avengers: Endgame box office collection— Marvel blockbuster becomes ...

Battle for Amethi: Smriti Irani's feisty approach, Rahul Gandhi's came ...

India's election discourse may be dominated by Pakistan, but China's a ...

Palestine-Israel conflict escalates: Jerusalem responds to rocket firi ...

Income tax e-filers decline by over 6.6 lakh in FY19, number of regist ...

Premier League: Manchester United's Champions League hopes end after b ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: The plight of Mandya's farmers — and ...

Samsung reportedly working on an in-display selfie camera to give an a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.