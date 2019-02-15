A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bounce back looks inevitable, Nifty may rally towards 10,900

It may not qualify as a terrible Thursday but four straight days of fall after hitting a high 11,118 surely signifies loss of confidence among investors

Even positive global cues are not able to take the Nifty higher which is a cause of concern. Mid & small cap rebounded after many days of correction; however, investors are yet to find stability in the market.

One positive takeaway from Thursday’s session was the fact that WPI numbers came in at 2.76% in Jan compared to 3.8% in Dec. The decline in inflation may further increase the probability of the RBI to cut interest rates in the coming months

On a day when benchmark indices tested crucial support levels, over 400 stocks on the BSE including Arvind, Ashok Leyland, CG Power, Coal India and Hindalco, hit their 52-week low.

On the other hand, only a handful of stocks such as UPL, Avas Financiers hit fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

The advance-decline ratio was in favor of losers. Of the 2,066 stocks traded on the NSE, 836 advanced, 875 declined, and 355 remained unchanged.

The rupee weakened by 36 paise on Thursday to close at 71.16 per U.S. dollar amid firming crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

On the institutional front, FPI were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 250 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1225 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Small & Midcaps have suffered double digit drop so far in 2018 after getting hammered in 2018 as well. But, there are pockets of opportunities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the third quarter have been net sellers in the Indian equity market but they raised their stake consistently in as many as five companies mostly from the small & midcap space.

Stocks in which FIIs raised their stake consistently include names like HOEC, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Minda Corporation, NHPC, and Sundaram-Clayton.

To give an overview -- out of the 425 BSE companies which have come with their shareholding data, 256 have reported FII's to be sellers and only 169 companies have seen FII's to be net buyers, said in a report.

The net selling by FII's had been on the backdrop of volatile crude and depreciating rupee. The strengthening dollar and rising US yields also aided to the cause. DII's, on the other hand, have increased stakes in 263 companies and decreased stakes in 172 companies in Q3 2019

Technical view:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on daily charts

The index fell for fifth straight day to close tad below 10,750 and formed bearish candle on the daily scale.

Five consecutive sessions of fall appears to have dragged down the Nifty50 into oversold territories from where a bounce back looks inevitable, experts said, adding the pull back rally may take Nifty to 10,900 levels.

Three levels: 10700-10718, 10792, 10850

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 10700, 10400

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways Ltd said on Thursday that its board had approved a debt resolution plan by lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI) that will give the debt-laden airline funding crucial for its survival. It made a net loss of Rs 588 crore for the three months ended 31 December, compared with a profit of Rs 165 crore a year earlier.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Thursday posted a 64.8 percent jump in third-quarter profit, handily beating analysts’ estimates, boosted by higher revenue from offshore operations.

Batteries and flashlights maker Eveready Industries on Thursday reported a multi-fold decline in standalone net profit to Rs 19.71 lakh in the third quarter ended December 31, hit by cost of separation workers at Chennai plant.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend for today:

JSW Steel: Buy| Target: Rs 300| Stop Loss: Rs 270| Upside 7%

Tata Global Beverages: Buy| Target: Rs 200| Stop Loss: Rs 183| Upside 6.5%

GAIL India Feb Futs: Sell| Target: Rs 290| Stop Loss: Rs 317| Downside 6%

: The stocks mentioned are for reference only and not buy or sell ideas. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com his their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.