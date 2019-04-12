A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bearish sentiment will strengthen if Nifty closes below 11,550

Well, it was a boring day of trade as benchmark indices consolidated in a narrow range, but bulls managed to push the index in green territory towards the close.

For the past few days, Nifty has been consolidating between a range of 11500 - 11700.

Now going forward a breakdown below 11500 or a breakout above 11760 will decide the trend, suggest experts.

Global cues, movement of crude oil prices, macro data as well as earnings are other factors which are likely to dictate the trend for markets ahead of election results.

The Indian rupee on Thursday climbed 19 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar, also marking a third straight session of gains, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 476 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 16 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Earnings will be the big talking point – TCS and Infosys will declare their results.

All in all, 11 companies on the BSE will declare their results which include names like Infosys, TCS, Tinplate India, Mold-Tek Technologies etc. among others.

TCS is expected to report revenue growth of around 2.5 percent in dollar terms due to cross-currency tailwinds. Constant currency terms revenue growth is expected to be around 2 percent, sequentially.

For Infosys, brokerages expect Q4 to be better than third quarter due to ramp-up in large deals. According to them, constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 1.7-2.1 percent for the quarter.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Doji candle on daily charts.

The index closed tad below 11,600 and formed small bullish candle, which resembles a 'Doji' kind of formation on daily charts.

Unless the index emerges out of the trading range which appears to be 11,710–11,550, a directional move can't be witnessed.

On the downside, it looks critical to sustain above 11,550 levels on closing basis breach of which shall strengthen the bearish sentiment.

Three levels: 11550, 11606, 11760

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

IT Stocks will be in focus as Infosys and TCS will declare their results for the quarter ended March later today.

Sun Pharma group's senior executive Abhay Arvind Gandhi and his wife Kiran have settled with Sebi a case related to insider trading in shares of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2014. Both have paid a total of over Rs 70 lakh as settlement charges.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday hiked the prices of its popular model Alto K10 across the country following the addition of various safety features and the hatchback will be costlier by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi-NCR.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Finserv: Buy| Target: Rs 7940| Stop Loss: Rs 7370| Returns 5%

BHEL: Buy| Target: Rs 80| Stop Loss: Rs 71| Returns 8%

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy| Target: Rs 7650| Stop Loss: Rs 7030| Returns 6.5%

