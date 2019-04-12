App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 07:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bearish sentiment will strengthen if Nifty closes below 11,550

Unless the index emerges out of the trading range which appears to be 11,710–11,550, a directional move can't be witnessed. On the downside, it looks critical to sustain above 11,550 levels on closing basis breach of which shall strengthen the bearish sentiment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Well, it was a boring day of trade as benchmark indices consolidated in a narrow range, but bulls managed to push the index in green territory towards the close.

For the past few days, Nifty has been consolidating between a range of 11500 - 11700.

Now going forward a breakdown below 11500 or a breakout above 11760 will decide the trend, suggest experts.

related news

Global cues, movement of crude oil prices, macro data as well as earnings are other factors which are likely to dictate the trend for markets ahead of election results.

The Indian rupee on Thursday climbed 19 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar, also marking a third straight session of gains, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 476 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 16 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Earnings will be the big talking point – TCS and Infosys will declare their results.

All in all, 11 companies on the BSE will declare their results which include names like Infosys, TCS, Tinplate India, Mold-Tek Technologies etc. among others.

TCS is expected to report revenue growth of around 2.5 percent in dollar terms due to cross-currency tailwinds. Constant currency terms revenue growth is expected to be around 2 percent, sequentially.

For Infosys, brokerages expect Q4 to be better than third quarter due to ramp-up in large deals. According to them, constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 1.7-2.1 percent for the quarter.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Doji candle on daily charts.

The index closed tad below 11,600 and formed small bullish candle, which resembles a 'Doji' kind of formation on daily charts.

Unless the index emerges out of the trading range which appears to be 11,710–11,550, a directional move can't be witnessed.

On the downside, it looks critical to sustain above 11,550 levels on closing basis breach of which shall strengthen the bearish sentiment.

Three levels: 11550, 11606, 11760

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

IT Stocks will be in focus as Infosys and TCS will declare their results for the quarter ended March later today.

Sun Pharma group's senior executive Abhay Arvind Gandhi and his wife Kiran have settled with Sebi a case related to insider trading in shares of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2014. Both have paid a total of over Rs 70 lakh as settlement charges.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday hiked the prices of its popular model Alto K10 across the country following the addition of various safety features and the hatchback will be costlier by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi-NCR.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Finserv: Buy| Target: Rs 7940| Stop Loss: Rs 7370| Returns 5%

BHEL: Buy| Target: Rs 80| Stop Loss: Rs 71| Returns 8%

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy| Target: Rs 7650| Stop Loss: Rs 7030| Returns 6.5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 07:15 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu star in Che ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have a ‘first class’ time in J ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

International Pet Day: Hardik Pandya celebrates with his dogs Bentley ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Vada in a big bowl of sambar! Anand Mahindra gives the black hole a de ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

How Elephants and a Fence Along Nepal Border Dominate Poll Conversatio ...

SC to Rule on Validity of Electoral Bonds Today; Centre Says Voters Ne ...

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fauji' Maker, Colonel Raj Kapoor, Passes Away at Age ...

Photograph of 'Crying Toddler' on US-Mexican Border Wins World Press P ...

Anurag Kashyap Claims He Received Messages Asking Him to Join 'I Will ...

Pentagon Defends India's ASAT Test Before Powerful Senate Panel, Says ...

IPL 2019 | Ever-reliable Jadeja Joins 100-wicket Club

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Declare Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year S ...

IPL 2019 | Santner Holds Nerves as Chennai Pull off Last-ball Heist Ag ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower ahead of inflat ...

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 11

Oil prices firm amid OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions on Iran and Venezu ...

Why Infosys' shares trade at a discount to TCS

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: Assam sees turnout of 67.4%; Narendra Modi ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Cologne Boxing World Cup: Pinki Rani, Sakshi assure India of two more ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Jet Airways grounds services across Eastern and Northeastern markets; ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.