A morning walk down Dalal Street | After touching fresh record low of 71.23/$, rupee likely to be in focus

Last hour selling really put markets in a tailspin as Sensex lost over 300 points while Nifty slipped below 11600 levels on Monday. A couple of factors could be blamed:

A)Fall in rupee which touched a new low of 71.23/USD and closed at a record low of 71.21/USD

B) Also, weak PMI data also dented sentiment. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.7 in August 2018 from 52.3 in July 2018.

C)The bog blow came when Nifty broke below 11600 levels which could have been crucial stop loss for many traders

D) Finally, trade war woes continue to haunt markets across the globe

Big News:

The big news today would be rupee. The currency which touched a record low of Rs 71.23/USD as concerns over rising crude oil prices and trade war tensions continued to hurt forex market sentiment.

It has scope to weaken towards Rs 72.33 - 73 against the dollar on a medium-term basis, suggest experts

Benchmark Brent crude oil was trading at USD 78 a barrel.

They expect the market to remain positive on export-oriented sectors during this phase, while oil marketing companies (OMCs) and import-sensitive sectors may continue to face selling pressure

The Indian currency has depreciated over 11 percent in 2018

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on charts

The Nifty index found support at 13-days exponential moving average (EMA) before closing the day at 11,582, down nearly 1 percent from the previous close of 11,680.

Traders are advised to tread with caution and use rallies to create short positions.

The short-term trend will favor bears as long as Nifty trades below 11,760 levels suggest experts.

Three levels: 11500, 11620, 11760

Max Call OI: 11800, 12000

Max Put OI: 11600, 11400

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Escorts Ltd: Sell| LTP: Rs 832| Target: Rs 777| Stop-Loss: Rs 880| Return 7%

Engineers India Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 135.50| Target: Rs 148| Stop-Loss: Rs 127| Return 9%

Wipro Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 309| Target Rs: 335 | Stop-Loss: Rs 293 | Return 8.4%

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.