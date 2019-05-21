App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 07:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | After sharp rally, there is high possibility of some consolidation till May 23

A sharp decline in VIX has given comfort to bulls with stability into the market, experts said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

There were no Monday blues for sure on D-St – it was indeed a blockbuster day for Indian markets. The best day for Sensex, Nifty in the past 10 years. Both Sensex and Nifty surpassed their crucial resistance levels to hit fresh closing high on Monday

Investors’ wealth rose by more than Rs 5 lakh crore in just one session. The average market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies rose to Rs 151.93 lakh crore on May 20 compared to Rs 146.58 lakh crore recorded on May 17, Friday.

Nifty Bank hit a record high of 30,827 before closing the day at 30,759, up 1,309 points. Strong gains were seen in stocks like Bank of Baroda (up 9.4 percent), IndusInd Bank (up 8.8 percent), SBI (up 7.9 percent) and Yes Bank (7 percent).

related news

More than 50 stock hit a 52-week high on the BSE that include Bajaj Finserv, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Titan Company, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and DCB Bank, among others.

The rupee Monday appreciated by 49 paise, the biggest single-day gain in two months, to close at 69.74 against the US dollar following sharp gains in equities and forex inflows after exit polls suggested another term for the ruling NDA government.

On the institutional front, FIIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1734 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 542 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 96 companies will declare their results for the March quarter which include names like Bharat Financial, BOSCH, CARE Ratings, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Timken India, Vaibhav Global, KEI Industries, JSPL, and Aarti Industries etc. among others.

Tech Mahindra: PAT likely to fall by over 1% YoY to Rs 1209 crore

BOSCH: PAT likely to fall by over 11% YoY to Rs 440 crore

(All the estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts

The Supertrend indicator and MACD have given a bullish crossover that suggests that bulls likely to dictate short term trend on D-Street. The index is just 28 points away from its all-time high of 11,856 recorded in April.

Nifty is now trading above most of its short term moving averages. Most experts feel that after a sharp rally, there is a high possibility of some consolidation till May 23.

India VIX fell down sharply by 16.13 percent during the session after hitting 29.33. A sharp decline in VIX has given comfort to bulls with stability into the market, suggest experts.

Three levels: 11,591, 11856, 12000

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Tata Motors has reported a 49 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,108 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,175 crore in a year ago period.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on May 20 reported a 70 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit as inventory gains and rupee appreciation negated a dip in refinery margins.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on May 20 acquired 73,953 shares of Mindtree from the open market, taking its shareholding in the IT services firm to 26.53 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here's what they have to recommend:

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs 344.7| Target: Rs 400| Stop-Loss: Rs 320| Upside 16%

Axis Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 782| Target: Rs 860| Stop-Loss: Rs 750| Upside 10%

Larsen & Toubro: Buy| LTP: Rs 1451| Target: Rs 1650| Stop-Loss: Rs 1350| Upside 14%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 21, 2019 07:12 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan underwhelms in a white dress

Vivek Oberoi responds to Sonam Kapoor’s remarks, calls her an ‘ove ...

Cannes 2019: After a dramatic red dress, Sonam Kapoor stuns in a long ...

Superstar Rajinikanth lists out four requisites for a film to become s ...

Vivek Oberoi contradicts his team's statement of hacker behind the Twi ...

Modi Biopic: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and others attend a screening ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second day outfits are contras ...

Sonam Kapoor calls Vivek Oberoi 'disgusting' over Aishwarya Rai Bachch ...

Here’s what Salman Khan had to say about Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek ...

Three-Time Formula One Champion Niki Lauda Dies Aged 70

Gujarat 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board Announced Class 10 SSC Results ...

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared at gseb.org, Websites to Check ...

Vivek Oberoi Does Not Get What's Wrong With His Meme on Aishwarya Rai. ...

Austrian Far-right Ministers to Resign en Masse Amid 'Ibiza-gate' Fall ...

BJD May Retain Odisha But its Days of Unchallenged Power, Vaulting Amb ...

As Exit Polls Predict Crisis for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Advises Wor ...

Say Hello To the New Kilo: Scientists Introduce New, More Accurate Mea ...

They Couldn't Stop My Film But Now Want to Stop Me: Vivek Oberoi on Ro ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

How exit polls have fared in past Lok Sabha elections

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green amid opti ...

Wall Street slides as Huawei fallout hits tech shares

Oil prices rise on rising Middle East tension, ongoing OPEC supply cut

Top largecap stocks recommended by Motilal Oswal after exit poll resul ...

Exit poll projections suggest Nitish Kumar could be in for a tough tim ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 review: An imperfect finale that st ...

Formula One: Three-time world champion Niki Lauda dies at 70; family s ...

Pre-monsoon rainfall 22% lower than usual across India, says IMD; high ...

US electorate supporting Democrats pin hope on 'healing candidate' Joe ...

Essar Steel insolvency case: ArcelorMittal tells NCLAT it will pay Rs ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Nandita Godbole marries fact and fiction in Ten Thousand Tongues, a fo ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first impressions: 48 MP camera at Rs 10,999? RIP ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.