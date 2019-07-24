A morning walk down Dalal Street | Absence of major triggers likely to keep market under pressure

After a manic Monday D-Street witnessed a volatile Tuesday thanks to persistent selling by FIIs in key index heavyweight stocks. India markets fell for the 4th consecutive day in a row.

Sensex failed to hold on to its crucial psychological support at 38,000 weighed down by selling in HDFC twins. The index witnessed an intraday swing of more than 300 points.

Amongst the sectoral indices, FMCG, realty, power and consumer durables witnessed decent buying, while the other sectors like auto, banks, metals and healthcare were the top losers ending the session in the red.

As many as 383 stocks on the BSE hit 52-week low including Bosch, V-Mart, HEG, CEAT, M&M, TVS Motor, M&M Finance, Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, Central Bank of India and Cox & Kings, among others.

Experts are of the view that in the absence of any major cues market is likely to remain under pressure and consolidation could continue for some more time.

The rupee pared most of its initial losses and closed with a marginal 2 paise drop at 68.94 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid strengthening of the greenback against major currencies and sustained foreign fund outflows.

On the institutional front, FIIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 2607 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2625 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 47 companies will report their results for June quarter later today which include names like Asian Paints, Canara Bank, Bharti Infratel, Jubilant FoodWorks, Syndicate Bank, V-Guard etc. among others.

Asian Paints: PAT likely to fall by 9% YoY

Bharti Infratel: PAT likely to fall by 4% YoY

Jubilant Foodworks: PAT likely to grow by 12% YoY

All estimates are from Motilal Oswal

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts but closed above 11300 levels which is a positive sign

The recovery in the market was immediately sold into and index hit a day's low of 11,302.80 as traders preferred to use 'sell on rise' strategy. It finally settled at 11,331, down 15.20 point

Now, a close above 11,400 shall induce some more strength among bulls

Contrary to this a close below 11,300 can drag down the index towards 11,100 kinds of levels, suggest experts

Three levels: 11302, 11398, 11500

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11300, 11200

Stocks in news:

Engineering & infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on July 23 reported a 21.2 percent growth in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 1,473 crore year-on-year, with order inflow rising 11 percent.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has on July 23 reported 14.8 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,755 crore on the back of better volume growth.

NIIT Technologies registered consolidated net profit of Rs 83.4 crore, down 11 percent year-on-year for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Power Grid Corporation of India: Buy| Target: Rs 224| Stop Loss: Rs 199| Upside 7%

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 147| Stop Loss: Rs 120| Upside 13%

Thermax: Buy| Target: Rs 1222| Stop Loss: Rs 1020| Upside 11%

