you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 07:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | 11,564 is crucial for bulls, correction phase may end if Nifty closes above 11,787

A close above 11787 will take the index towards recent swing high of 11,856 levels and march ahead towards 12,000 kinds of levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The S&P BSE Sensex snapped its 3-day fall to post best daily gains since March 12, 2019, largely led by short covering ahead of expiry on Thursday. The index rallied by nearly 500 points on Wednesday which recouped some of the losses made in the last two trading sessions.

Similarly, on Nifty50, the index rallied 150 points to reclaim 11700 levels, but it is still 130 points short from its record high of 11,856 recorded just last week.

The rally in the index was led by short covering in most of the largecap names popularly known as HRITHIK stocks. HRITHIK stands for the seven blue chips – HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, HDFC, ITC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Presently these 7 stocks account for nearly 50 percent weightage in Nifty.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd's initial public offering was subscribed 27 percent on the first day of bidding Wednesday. The Rs 132-crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 11,67,595 shares against the total issue size of 43,29,038 shares, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

The rupee on April 24 declined by 24 paise to close at 69.86 against the US currency, weighed down by a strong dollar sentiment and high demand for the greenback from importers.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 974 cr while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 657 crore.

As many as 22 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like Axis Bank, Cyient, Indiabulls Ventures, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, Tata Steel, and Rallis India.

Axis Bank: Profit for the quarter ended March 2019 is expected to be in the range of Rs 1,500-2,300 crore against loss of Rs 2,188.7 crore in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki: PAT likely to fall by 21% YoY to Rs 1611 crore

Nestle India: PAT likely to rise by 4% YoY to Rs 457 crore

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts which come after three bearish candles.

Going forward, 11,564 is a crucial level for bulls to sustain momentum, experts said, adding the correction phase may end if the index closes above 11,787.

A close above 11787 will take the index towards recent swing high of 11,856 levels and march ahead towards 12,000 kinds of levels.

Three levels: 11578, 11740, 11856

Max Call OI: 11800, 1200

Max Put OI: 11500, 11600

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on April 24 said it has entered into a pact to buy Maharashtra-based Ramdev Chemical for Rs 108.5 crore. RCPL is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of advanced drug intermediates, fine chemicals, custom synthesis molecules and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Mahindra Finance on April 24 reported an 87 percent rise in net profit to Rs 588 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 or 200 percent per share and also a special dividend of Rs 2.50 aggregating Rs 6.50 per share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on April 24 reported a 23 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 261.02 crore for the January-March quarter of 2018-19.

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here's what they have to recommend:

M&M Financial: Buy| LTP: Rs 433.35 | Target: Rs 463| Stop Loss: Rs.416| Upside 8%

Piramal Enterprises: Buy| LTP: Rs 2565 | Target: Rs 2770 | Stop Loss: Rs 2449| Upside 8%

Dishman Carbogen: Buy| LTP: Rs. 225.30| Target: Rs 247| Stop Loss: Rs 214| Upside 10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 07:06 am

