A morning walk down Dalal Street | 11,300 on the cards if Nifty decisively breaks crucial support of 11,549

It sounded like Monday blues on D-Street or it could well be some bit if tiredness at higher levels. But, one thing is certain that investors preferred to book profits at higher levels.

Remember, Sensex reclaimed 39,000 while Nifty50 rose above 11700 level in trade on Monday, but soon bears took control and pushed the index towards their crucial support levels.

Investors have turned cautious as oil prices continue to boil and sharp rally in the last couple of months resulted in a premium valuation of key indices.

General elections, as well as the start of Q4 earnings season, are some of the factors which are making investors cautious and as long as Nifty stays below historical highs further profit taking cannot be ruled out.

In terms of sectors, the IT sector was the top gainer on account of a weak rupee. The rally was led by NIIT, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and TCS.

On the other hand, profit booking was seen in realty, oil & gas, and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index slipped 0.72 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed 0.39 percent lower.

The rupee declined by 44 paise to close at 69.67 against the US dollar Monday amid higher dollar demand from importers and rising crude oil prices

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 329 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 623 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 23.79 lakh crore as at March-end, up 11 percent year-on-year (YoY), as per data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday

On a sequential basis, AUM growth was three percent higher compared to the previous month.

Inflows into equity funds (including ELSS) spiked 130 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to Rs 11,756 crore in March.

The spike can be attributed to larger flows into tax saving schemes in the last month of the financial year and improved investor sentiment on expectations of getting a stable political mandate in the national elections, in contrast to the possibility of a fractured political mandate.

Investment in equity funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) showed a significant improvement in FY19 and continued to hold up well in March. MFs mobilised Rs 8,055 crore via SIPs in March as compared to Rs 8,095 crore in the previous month, almost flattish sequentially.

Technical View:

Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern on charts

If Nifty decisively breaks crucial support of 11,549 in the coming sessions, 11,300 could be the next target on the downside, experts said.

If this bearish structure is unfolding then ideally Nifty shall not get past 11,710 kind of levels going forward.

Three levels: 11549, 11710, 11761

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Bharti Airtel has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a rights approval worth Rs 24,000 crore.

HPL Electric & Power: EQ India Fund purchased 3,27,000 shares of HPL Electric & Power at Rs 60.22 per share. The stock rallied nearly 10 percent on Monday.

DLF: Government of Singapore sold 6,79,87,184 shares of DLF, the country's largest real estate company, at Rs 191.01 per share while Societe Generale was the buyer to the tune of 2,08,85,987 shares at Rs 191 per share. The stock slipped 8 percent.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking Ltd and here's what they have to recommend:

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Buy| Target: Rs 1340| Stop-Loss: Rs 1200| Return 7.2%

Marico: Buy| Target: Rs 380| Stop-Loss: Rs 345| Return 6.4%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Sell April Futures| Target: Rs 448|Stop-Loss: 480| Downside 4.3%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.