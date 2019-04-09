App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 07:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | 11,300 on the cards if Nifty decisively breaks crucial support of 11,549

If this bearish structure is unfolding then ideally Nifty shall not get past 11,710 kind of levels going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It sounded like Monday blues on D-Street or it could well be some bit if tiredness at higher levels. But, one thing is certain that investors preferred to book profits at higher levels.

Remember, Sensex reclaimed 39,000 while Nifty50 rose above 11700 level in trade on Monday, but soon bears took control and pushed the index towards their crucial support levels.

Investors have turned cautious as oil prices continue to boil and sharp rally in the last couple of months resulted in a premium valuation of key indices.

related news

General elections, as well as the start of Q4 earnings season, are some of the factors which are making investors cautious and as long as Nifty stays below historical highs further profit taking cannot be ruled out.

In terms of sectors, the IT sector was the top gainer on account of a weak rupee. The rally was led by NIIT, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and TCS.

On the other hand, profit booking was seen in realty, oil & gas, and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index slipped 0.72 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed 0.39 percent lower.

The rupee declined by 44 paise to close at 69.67 against the US dollar Monday amid higher dollar demand from importers and rising crude oil prices

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 329 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 623 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 23.79 lakh crore as at March-end, up 11 percent year-on-year (YoY), as per data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday

On a sequential basis, AUM growth was three percent higher compared to the previous month.

Inflows into equity funds (including ELSS) spiked 130 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to Rs 11,756 crore in March.

The spike can be attributed to larger flows into tax saving schemes in the last month of the financial year and improved investor sentiment on expectations of getting a stable political mandate in the national elections, in contrast to the possibility of a fractured political mandate.

Investment in equity funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) showed a significant improvement in FY19 and continued to hold up well in March. MFs mobilised Rs 8,055 crore via SIPs in March as compared to Rs 8,095 crore in the previous month, almost flattish sequentially.

Technical View:

Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern on charts

If Nifty decisively breaks crucial support of 11,549 in the coming sessions, 11,300 could be the next target on the downside, experts said.

If this bearish structure is unfolding then ideally Nifty shall not get past 11,710 kind of levels going forward.

Three levels: 11549, 11710, 11761

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Bharti Airtel has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a rights approval worth Rs 24,000 crore.

HPL Electric & Power: EQ India Fund purchased 3,27,000 shares of HPL Electric & Power at Rs 60.22 per share. The stock rallied nearly 10 percent on Monday.

DLF: Government of Singapore sold 6,79,87,184 shares of DLF, the country's largest real estate company, at Rs 191.01 per share while Societe Generale was the buyer to the tune of 2,08,85,987 shares at Rs 191 per share. The stock slipped 8 percent.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking Ltd and here's what they have to recommend:

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Buy| Target: Rs 1340| Stop-Loss: Rs 1200| Return 7.2%

Marico: Buy| Target: Rs 380| Stop-Loss: Rs 345| Return 6.4%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Sell April Futures| Target: Rs 448|Stop-Loss: 480| Downside 4.3%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 07:21 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit enchants in the teaser of Tabaah Ho Gaye song

Exclusive Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fumes at paparazzi after leaked video ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: KL Rahul shines as Kings XI Punjab beat SRH by 6 ...

Janhvi Kapoor: Haven't earned so much money to wear new clothes everyd ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Mixed Response Over Pai ...

US Bars Entry of 16 Saudi Nationals Over Jamal Khashoggi Killing

How Flawed Software, High Speed, Other Factors Doomed an Ethiopian Air ...

'Mazaar' that United Hindus, Muslims During Bihar Riots Now Stands Div ...

US Man Inspired by ISIS Planned to Crash Van into Crowd, Says He Wante ...

Facebook, Google Face Widening Crackdown over Terrorist Propaganda, Ch ...

The Next James Bond? Chris Hemsworth Would 'Love to' Play 007 And Even ...

US 'Not Satisfied Yet' Over China Trade Talks But Made Progress: White ...

IPL 2019 | Rahul Stars as KXIP Overcome Minor Scare to Beat SRH

Supreme Court directs EC to increase random checking of VVPAT slips

UK parliament approves Brexit law forcing PM Theresa May to consult on ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

How many people have benefited from PM Kisan Yojana so far

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to track Asian markets, cr ...

Oil prices hit highest in five months as Libya fighting tightens suppl ...

Here are all the bulk and block deals of April 8

See significant inflows in small and midcap funds, says Sundaram MF

BJP manifesto: Extension of PM-Kisan Yojana to all farmers, interest-f ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 7: Hindu groups rally behi ...

Donald Trump orders massive overhaul of Homeland Security dept, fires ...

Enforcement actions always irrespective of political affiliation: Reve ...

Graham Reid to take charge of Indian men's hockey team as head coach a ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to wat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.