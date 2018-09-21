A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bounce back may be on the cards, 11160 should be key level to watch out for

Indian market slipped for the third consecutive day in a row on Wednesday with Sensex falling as much as 170 points while the Nifty50 plunged below 11,250 to close at 11234.

Technically speaking, Nifty formed bearish candle for the third consecutive day in a row and has now slipped below its crucial 50-DMA. Next support comes at 11,100 and 11,000.

The initial bounce back was quickly sold into, led by losses in Small-caps, FMCG, realty, consumer durable, as well as midcap index.

Weakness in Nifty Bank continue to weigh on Nifty. Nifty Bank closed 164 points lower led by losses in IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC Bank.

HDFC AMC, Reliance Nippon shares slump as Sebi cuts mutual fund expense ratio

Stocks in news:

Cash-strapped hospitality chain Hotel Leela Venture has defaulted in payment of quarterly interest of Rs 2.12 crore to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Hotel Leela Venture, which currently has a debt of over Rs 3,600 crore, had issued secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 90 crore to LIC in December 2008.

Yes Bank CEO and MD Rana Kapoor will continue at the helm of the bank until January 31, 2019. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced his tenure even as shareholders sought a extension for three years.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia raised his stake further in Marshall Machines, the auto component maker, to 8.68 percent on Wednesday. He has bought 99,000 shares of the company at Rs 43.15 per share on the NSE, as per bulk deals data available on the exchange.

Technical Recommendations:

The index formed a Bearish candle for the third day in a row

The index tumbled down towards the lower end of the channel. On the way down, the index has broken the swing low of 11250.

It looks like Nifty is in a bear grip but given the fact it is trading near crucial support levels, a bounce back could be on the cards.

On the downside, 11,160 shall be the key level to watch out for. On the other hand, near term hurdle zone tightens to 11270-11300.

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11200, 11,000

Technical Recommendations:

Tech Mahindra Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 832| Stop Loss: Rs 739| Returns 8%

TVS Motor Company Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 649| Stop Loss: Rs 575| Returns 8.2%

JSW Steel Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 442| Stop Loss: Rs 404.5| Returns 6%

