 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

A great rotation is brewing in Asia as investors head north

Bloomberg
Nov 27, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Stocks listed in Hong Kong as well as Korea and Taiwan have languished for most of the year owing to their heavy reliance on China’s economy. Domestic-demand driven southern markets of Indonesia and India boasted resilience

The Bund Bull statue in Shanghai, China. China's economy is in a slowdown as car and real-estate sales weakened and global trade and small business confidence contracted. - Bloomberg

The nascent revival in North Asian equities is being touted as the start of a potential bull run as bets for China’s gradual reopening as well as the bottoming out of the chip industry intensify.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc expect Asia’s equity leadership to shift from Southeast Asia and India to markets like China and Korea next year, while Societe Generale SA says Taiwan’s tech-heavy market is also at an inflection point. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has echoed similar views.

Stocks listed in Hong Kong as well as Korea and Taiwan have languished for most of the year owing to their heavy reliance on China’s economy, which has been crimped by stringent Covid controls and a property crisis. Meanwhile, domestic-demand driven southern markets of Indonesia and India boasted resilience. The tables have turned this month after a slew of positive policy moves by Beijing.

“Of concern to us is that Southeast Asia is beginning to underperform in the last few weeks, as investors rotate back into North Asia,” said Alexander Redman, chief equity strategist at CLSA. “Indonesia, as a defensive, domestically-orientated commodity exporter, was a logical refuge to ride out the equity storm,” he said, adding that the market will be “less favored as investors reengage some deep value cyclical exposure in North Asia.”

Key equity gauges in Hong Kong have rallied about 20 percent in November, easily topping the rest of Asia and major global peers, as China urged more targeted Covid restrictions and boosted policy support for the real estate sector.