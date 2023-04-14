 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A change in India Inc corner office occupants doesn't really matter much for stock prices

Shivam Shukla
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

What will be the impact of new CEOs for the likes of TCS, Kotak & SBI? Jefferies decodes the impact on stock performance through a sample of 72 CEO transitions

A number of large corporations, including Kotak Bank, SBI, HUL, TCS, ICICI Pru, Tech Mahindra and HDFC, constituting a market cap of around $465 billion, or 21 percent of the Nifty weight and 17 percent of total FII holdings, are set to see a change in the corner office over the next 12 months.

Several large-cap companies such as HUL, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Pru have announced changes in the rank of the chief executive offer (CEO) over the last few weeks. This makes a complete U-turn in the trend observed during the Covid period when too few transitions were recorded in the CEO rank.

Businesses are now dealing with a changed macro environment and geopolitical situations that make CEO changes more likely. Certain companies such as Reliance Industries have even started generational changes in leadership.

TCS leads the league of Nifty50 behemoths where the corner office sees change in occupants this year. While Krithivasan will take over as CEO and MD of TCS from June 1, HUL will have Rohit Jawa as the new CEO and MD by June 27.