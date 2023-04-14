A change in India Inc corner office occupants doesn't really matter much for stock prices

Jefferies

A number of large corporations, including Kotak Bank, SBI, HUL, TCS, ICICI Pru, Tech Mahindra and HDFC, constituting a market cap of around $465 billion, or 21 percent of the Nifty weight and 17 percent of total FII holdings, are set to see a change in the corner office over the next 12 months.

Several large-cap companies such as HUL, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Pru have announced changes in the rank of the chief executive offer (CEO) over the last few weeks. This makes a complete U-turn in the trend observed during the Covid period when too few transitions were recorded in the CEO rank.

Businesses are now dealing with a changed macro environment and geopolitical situations that make CEO changes more likely. Certain companies such as Reliance Industries have even started generational changes in leadership.

TCS leads the league of Nifty50 behemoths where the corner office sees change in occupants this year. While Krithivasan will take over as CEO and MD of TCS from June 1, HUL will have Rohit Jawa as the new CEO and MD by June 27.

Some corner offices will vacant this year because of the end of term of the reigning chief executives. Uday Kotak’s tenure as the MD and CEO of Kotak Bank will end by December 31 and Dinesh Khara’s term will be up for renewal at SBI in October. Whereas HDFC Limited will have a new CEO and MD in Sashidhar Jagdishan after the twins merge.

Assessing the Impact

Jefferies India stumbled upon surprising results as it picked up 72 CEO transitions to assess the impact of the change in the high chair. The 'zero date' was defined as one month prior to the actual announcement of the CEO change. According to the analysis, in 53 percent of the cases, the trend in the stock price did not change around the time of the transition.

In cases where there was a change, 68 percent of them were for the better, which means an underperforming stock became outperforming in six months, with a split between internal and external hires.

External hires seemed to have made a positive difference in the stock price trends in many cases. Among the 72 transitions analysed, less than 40 percent of large-caps replaced CEOs with external hires, while 55 percent of smaller-cap companies chose to hire externally.

Among sectors, it was found that the changes in CEOs triggered a disproportionate change in Staples where five out of seven saw a change in relative performance. In non-bank financials, it was eight out of 10, but practically none in consumer discretionary with only one out of 10.

The study suggests that CEO transitions do not necessarily require investors to re-look at their portfolios. However, it is important to note that this analysis only looked at the impact of CEO transitions over a six-month period from the 'zero date'. Over longer terms, other factors can influence stock performance and must be taken into account, Jefferies mentioned.