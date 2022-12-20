 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A 35,000% stock market return in Europe? Here’s how

Bloomberg
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Hexatronic is one of 55 European companies worth more than $1 billion whose value multiplied by 10 in the past decade with dividends reinvested, Bloomberg data show. With returns like these, who needs crypto?

Henrik Larsson Lyon told me he doesn’t “pay a lot of attention” to Hexatronic Group AB’s share price.

If I was chief executive officer of the Swedish fiber-optic cabling group I’d think of little else. Acquisitions and booming sales in the US, UK and Germany have boosted its value more than tenfold (900%) in the past two years and generated a 35,000% return since 2012 in US dollar terms (an astonishing 55,000% in local currency).

Many of these so-called ten-baggers – the “holy grail” of stock investing — are unfamiliar names, which is a pity because there’s a lot investors might learn from them.

Europe’s haul isn’t far behind the US, where 71 companies have achieved the same feat in the past 10 years, belying the notion the corporate landscape here is sclerotic. It shows investors can still make astonishing returns in Europe provided they know where to look.