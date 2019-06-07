A 25 bps rate cut possible in June, August meetings: Kotak Institutional Equities

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent and changed its stance to accommodative. While the rate change was widely expected, the stance change decision was a bit of a surprise.

It seems that the Reserve Bank of India is somewhat late in changing the stance with the bulk of the rate cycle already behind us. However, from the market’s perspective, this will signal a dovish central bank and market rates will react favourably.

Without any large announcements on liquidity easing, as was being expected, the change in stance will likely keep the markets satisfied for now.

We were expecting a 25 bps rate cut each in the June and August meetings. With the June rate cut done, another rate cut in August certainly seems imminent.

The rate cut and the change in the stance have been predicated more on the concern of growth slowdown along with the further opening of the output gap since the April meeting.

The RBI reduced its FY20 GDP estimate by 20 bps to seven percent, with most of the revision coming through in H1 FY20, indicating its concerns on near-term growth slowdown.

Inflation remains under control and the MPC broadly maintained its inflation estimates, which had been outlined earlier.

The tone of the policy was clearly dovish. The RBI has signalled that rates will be on a downward bias with the stance change, growth slowdown concerns and comfort on the inflation trajectory.

However, the markets should note that food inflation has been inching up and even the month-on-month increase has been higher than usual seasonal trends. Of course, there are no immediate concerns of a rapid increase in food inflation (and consequently headline inflation).

Beyond another 25 bps rate cut in August, the RBI may find it difficult to cut rates further in a rising inflation scenario. We expect inflation to inch up and rise above four percent by March 2020, slightly higher than RBI’s estimate of 3.4-3.7 percent in H2 FY20.

Additional rate cuts would also be dependent on a further slowdown in growth. This brings us to probably the most anticipated question: liquidity. The RBI did not announce any big bang liquidity measure.

In fact, as it stands, clarity on the liquidity framework will possibly be available around mid-July after the internal working group submits its report on the same to the RBI. Will the RBI use the repo and reverse repo corridor more effectively? Would the RBI vary the liquidity conditions between surplus and deficit in line with the prevalent MPC stance? Which instruments would be used to address various liquidity scenarios? The list of liquidity prescriptions will keep growing over the next few weeks.

Clearly, the transmission of the rate cuts and adequate liquidity are important now—both for the availability of resources in the loan and bond markets as well as the associated cost.

(The author is Vice-President & Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities)

