9 out of 10 equity F&O traders lose money, 84% of them are men, 75% under 40: SEBI study

Kaushal Shroff
Jan 25, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

The city of joy Kolkata turned out to be the city of loss as well. Average profit by profit makers across segments was highest for Kolkata.

The study report kindles some hope for traders in the below 20 years age category.

A division of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a study report whose results would perhaps dissuade the droves of young, digitally savvy traders tapping the equity F&O segment for some quick and easy money.

The Department of Economic and Policy Analysis in a study report released on January 25 analysed the trading patterns and P&L statements of individual investors in the equity F&O segment.

Data for the study has been collated from the top 10 brokers in the country. The total number of traders in the sample witnessed a 500 percent increase between FY19 and FY22. In FY19, 7.1 lakh traders were included in the sample which ballooned to 45.2 lakhs in FY22.

The study report makes a distinction between individual investors and active traders. Individual investors include HUFs and NRIs and exclude proprietary traders, institutions and partnerships firms. Active traders are those who have traded in the equity F&O segment more than 5 times in a year.