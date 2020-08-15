74th Independence Day | With govt's focus on cyber security, these stocks could gain

The government has connected 1.5 lakh Gram Panchayat through optical fibre network so far, said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day.

"Only five dozen Gram Panchayats were connected through optical fibre network before we started the project of connecting all Gram Panchayats through optical fibre network."

"We aim to connect all villages via optical fibre network, targetting to complete fibre network in India's 6 lakh villages in the next 1,000 days," PM said.

When there is an increase in internet connectivity, cyber crime activity also gets increased rapidly which can happen through online transactions, data phishing activities etc.

Hence the government has decided to launch Cyber Security Policy to control the cyber crime activity.

"When internet comes, there is always increase in cyber crime risk. So we are coming out soon with new Cyber Security Policy," PM Modi said while addressing 74th Independence Day.

This can be a boost for companies like Quick Heal Technologies, Aurionpro Solutions, Tata Elxsi, etc.