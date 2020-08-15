172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|74th-independence-day-govt-to-connect-6-lakh-villages-via-optical-fibre-aksh-optifibre-hfcl-in-focus-5706441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day | Govt to connect 6 lakh villages via optical fibre; Aksh Optifibre, HFCL in focus

The digital revolution has been playing a key role in India and in COVID time, digital activities increased significantly.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The government aims to connect all villages through optical fibre network in the next 1,000 days, prime minister Narendra Modi said in his speech while addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day.

"The government has connected 1.5 lakh Gram Panchayats through optical fibre network so far," said PM Modi. "We aim to connect all villages via optical fibre network, targetting to complete fibre network in India's 6 lakh villages in the next 1,000 days."

The digital revolution has been playing a key role in India and in COVID times, digital activities increased significantly. In fact, the digital revolution is expected to boost India on all fronts and is also a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat project.

"This is the time to take a new pledge as we approach our 75th year of Independence. India has taken a pledge to become Aatmanirbhar. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become our mantra," PM Modi said.

"The biggest announcement made by PM Modi has been about laying optical fibre in all Indian villages (6 lakh) in next 1,000 days. This will lead to a digital revolution, enable India to technologically leapfrog & transform lives of its citizens," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, GOI.

In India, there are around 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and over 6.5 lakh villages.

Hence, the project of laying an optical fibre network could be beneficial for companies like Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL), Aksh Optifibre, Finolex Cables, Sterlite Technologies, Birla Cable, Vindhya Telelink, Paramount Communications etc.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the union territory at par with services in the mainland.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation for 2,312-kilometer Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) connecting submarine optical fibre cable project on December 30, 2018.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 10:56 am

tags #74th independence day #Buzzing Stocks

