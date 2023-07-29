Siemens shareholders vote against sale of low-voltage motors business to parent

The business vertical that had been considered for sale had recorded revenue of Rs 1,061 crore.

BSE-listed technology firm Siemens’ shareholders have overwhelmingly voted against the sale of its low-voltage motors and geared motors business to Siemens Large Drives India, a subsidiary of Siemens AG.

This will block the sale that was met with a lot of disfavour by the markets, with the stock falling as much as 9 percent in the trading session following the company's board's clearance of the sale. Analysts commented that the sale was being made at a "steep discount".

Nearly 74 percent (73.91 percent) of the votes were against the resolution to approve transactions between the company and Siemens Large Drives India, the firm told exchanges on July 28.

“The company had sought the approval of its members in relation to the aforesaid matter (amongst other matters) vide the postal ballot notice dated 23rd June, 2023. As an update, as disclosed in our letter dated 28th July, 2023, setting out the voting results of the aforementioned postal ballot, the said resolution has not been approved by the members of the company,” it said.

The voting started on June 29 and ended July 28.

On May 19, the board approved the sale of the business vertical to Siemens Large Drives for Rs 2,200 crore.

The resolution was put to vote along with four others for appointments and re-appointments of directors and key managerial personnel.

More than 78 percent of the promoter and promoter group voted against the sale and so did more than 78 percent of public institutions. But, the public non-institutional shareholders voted largely—94.1 percent—in favour of the sale. Only around 5.9 percent of the votes were cast against the resolution.

The business vertical that had been considered for sale recorded revenue of Rs 1,061 crore and profit of Rs 132 crore in FY22. It represented around seven percent of the company's revenue and nine percent of its profit from operations.

The sale was in line with Siemens AG’s plan to carve out the low voltage motors and geared motors business among others into a separate company to form Innomotics, an integrated provider of motors and large drives.