 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

67% stock market participants fail to beat Nifty: Study

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

Data collected from 2,000 investors and traders in the age group of 24-45 years also reveals that 65 percent of the investors are not even aware of their exact stock market returns

About 67 percent of the stock market participants fail to beat the equity benchmark Nifty, according to a survey by Samco Securities along with Nielsen has found.

Lack of a trading system, emotion-driven actions in times of greed and fear, reliance on tips and fin influencers, and excessive leverage are among the reasons for the underperformance, Samco Securities, which commissioned the survey, said on March 16.

The data collected from 2,000 investors and traders in the age group of 24-45 years also reveals that 65 percent of investors are not even aware of their exact stock market returns.

As many as 63 percent of the investors don't target or have any plans to beat indices, it added.