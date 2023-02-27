 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
64 years of friendship and counting: Charlie makes me think, makes me laugh, says Buffett

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

"Charlie and I think pretty much alike. But what it takes me a page to explain, he sums up in a sentence," the Oracle of Wall Street fondly writes in his annual shareholder letter

Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger first met over dinner in 1959 and have been inseparable since then. Munger is the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and second-in-command to Buffett.

"Charlie and I think pretty much alike. But what it takes me a page to explain, he sums up in a sentence," the Oracle of Omaha writes fondly in his annual letter to shareholders.

He shares some of Munger's recent thoughts 

Nothing beats having a great partner

"I never have a phone call with Charlie without learning something. And,
while he makes me think, he also makes me laugh," writes Buffett.

So Buffett's advice to those in the world of investing is: Find a very smart high-grade partner – preferably slightly older than you – and then listen very carefully to what he says.

