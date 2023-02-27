64 years of friendship and counting: Charlie makes me think, makes me laugh, says Buffett

Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger first met over dinner in 1959 and have been inseparable since then. Munger is the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and second-in-command to Buffett.

"Charlie and I think pretty much alike. But what it takes me a page to explain, he sums up in a sentence," the Oracle of Omaha writes fondly in his annual letter to shareholders.

He shares some of Munger's recent thoughts





The world is full of foolish gamblers, and they will not do as well as the patient investor.



If you don’t see the world the way it is, it’s like judging something through a distorted lens.



All I want to know is where I’m going to die, so I’ll never go there. And a related thought: Early on, write your desired obituary – and then behave accordingly.



Patience can be learned. Having a long attention span and the ability to concentrate on one thing for a long time is a huge advantage.



Don’t bail away in a sinking boat if you can swim to one that is seaworthy.



A great company keeps working after you are not; a mediocre company won’t do that.



There is no such thing as a 100 percent sure thing when investing. Thus, the use of leverage is dangerous. A string of wonderful numbers times zero will always equal zero. Don’t count on getting rich twice.



Warren and I hated railroad stocks for decades, but the world changed and finally the country had four huge railroads of vital importance to the American economy. We were slow to recognise the change, but better late than never.



"I never have a phone call with Charlie without learning something. And,

while he makes me think, he also makes me laugh," writes Buffett.

So Buffett's advice to those in the world of investing is: Find a very smart high-grade partner – preferably slightly older than you – and then listen very carefully to what he says.